Blue Origin successfully completes its fourth space mission: what you need to know

(CNNBusiness) — Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin successfully launched its fourth space tourism mission Thursday, scoring another success in the company’s goal of making supersonic travel a mainstay of pop culture. The New Shepard rocket blasted off at 9:59 am ET, and minutes later the capsule separated, as planned. At 10:06, the rocket returned safely to Earth and at 10:08 the capsule with all six passengers did so.

The six passengers –– who include a Blue Origin engineer and five paying customers for the experience–– took off aboard the New Shepard capsule just after sunrise Thursday at the company’s launch facility in western California. Texas.

Propelled by an 18-meter-high rocket, the passengers soared at more than three times the speed of sound, or more than 3,200 kilometers per hour. His capsule went beyond the Kármán line at 100 kilometers altitude, which is widely recognized as the altitude at which outer space begins. And at the height of the flight, they experienced a few minutes of weightlessness. In addition, from their window, they were able to observe impressive terrestrial views.

It’s unclear how much the trip cost the five paying customers. Blue Origin has not publicly disclosed a fixed price point for a place on its rocket, although it had auctioned a ticket for $28 million. But that was for the chance to travel alongside Bezos himself, and the auction winner didn’t end up going. (However, it is scheduled to fly later this year.) Blue Origin’s direct competitor, Virgin Galactic, sells seats for $450,000.

This flight was scheduled to include Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, but he abandoned the mission after Blue Origin announced a schedule change earlier this month. The company cited the need for additional ground tests on the New Shepard rocket as the reason for the delay.

Gary Lai, who has worked with Blue Origin for 18 years and holds several patents related to the New Shepard rocket design, flew in Davidson’s place and was the only non-paying passenger on the flight. Lai’s crewmates include Marty Allen, an investor and former CEO of a party supply store; Jim Kitchen, businessman and business professor; George Nield, former associate administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation; Marc Hagle, an Orlando real estate developer, and his wife, Sharon Hagle, who founded a space-focused nonprofit.

The New Shepard capsule, which was carrying passengers and is fully autonomous, deployed columns of parachutes after plunging back into the densest part of Earth’s atmosphere. He landed in a cloud of sand in the Texas desert.

What do these Blue Origin releases mean?

Commercial activity in space –– much of it led by SpaceX–– is booming. From building cheaper rockets and designing new uses for satellites to imagining futuristic space hotels, the industry has attracted record levels of investment.

After years of quiet development, Blue Origin’s space tourism rocket made its manned launch last year with Bezos. A flight that also included space community hero Wally Funk, as well as Bezos’s own brother, Mark, and a paying customer.

Since then, Blue Origin has made headlines for flying with other household names on two subsequent flights, including Star Trek star William Shatner, and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan.

Blue Origin’s goal is to make suborbital spaceflight a mainstay of pop culture by providing a 10-minute supersonic experience to guests, who so far have been mostly celebrities, and anyone else who can afford it.

Blue Origin is the first company to begin offering regular suborbital space tourism flights. Its main competitor, Virgin Galactic, had its first manned flight, which included founder Richard Branson, before Bezos’ flight last July. But Virgin Galactic has yet to fly another passenger flight after it later became clear that the company’s space plane had gone off its designated route on the first flight. The company now says it is undergoing unrelated technology upgrades and may return to flying later this year.

SpaceX is the only private company offering trips to orbit. The company completed the first fully civilian flight into orbit last September. He took a billionaire and three of his handpicked crewmates on a three-day trip. Also, next week, the company plans to take four customers who paid for a flight to the International Space Station.

Blue Origin has plans to build a rocket powerful enough to reach orbit, called the New Glenn. And, in light of the news that Russia may no longer sell rocket engines to the United States, those plans are more pressing than ever. The engines Blue Origin plans to use for New Glenn, the BE-4s, will also be used in an upcoming launch vehicle designed by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing that is responsible for major US national security launches. The US United Launch Alliance is currently based on Russian RD-180 engines. Its new rocket with US-made BE-4 engines is scheduled to make its debut this year.

Blue Origin had no specific updates on BE-4 when contacted for comment.