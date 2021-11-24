Blue Origin unveils the six passengers of the next space trip: departure on 9/12

Blue Origin prepares to face another space trip and has revealed who will be the six new crew members. After having sent William Shatner (unforgettable interpreter of Captain Kirk of Star Trek) aboard the RSS capsule in the previous launch, the aerospace company of Jeff Bezos can count on other prominent names which will help to give prestige to the NS-19 mission planned for next December 9th .

We start with Michael Strahan, winner of two Emmy awards and co-host of ABC television show Good Morning America. Strahan admitted that he had no hesitation in taking advantage of the ability to fly into space as soon as it was given to him by Blue Origin. For about two weeks it has started the training course in view of the launch.

The more or less direct link between the crew and the space is emphasized instead by Laura Shepard Churchley, eldest daughter of American astronaut Alan Shepard. The occasion could not have been more favorable to promote the “product” (space tourism): for some time now Blue Origin has chosen to pay homage to the cosmonaut by dedicating the name of the rocket to him, New Shepard. Alan Shepard was the first American to fly into space and the fifth man to walk on the moon. Daughter Laura commented on her future venture with a joke: