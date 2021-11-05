Blue Origin used by NASA and SpaceX for the lunar lander of the first Artemis missions

After months of uncertainty, the decision by the US Court of Federal Claims has finally arrived about the diatribe that has seen Blue Origin oppose NASA And SpaceX regarding the use of lunar landers derived from Starship for the former Artemis missions. As a result of this process, the contract between the agency and Elon Musk’s company had been placed “pause” pending the end of the disputes.

Now the road to having a lunar lander for the Artemis III mission it could be a little simpler. Recall that the NASA he intends to continue missions on lunar soil longer than with the Apollo project. For this reason, winning the contract for the development of the lander of the first Artemis mission with moon landing will not be the end for the other companies involved.

After Artemis III there will be other human missions (albeit fewer “iconic” compared to that of the return to the Moon). For these, other landers will be needed which will gradually be chosen on the basis of costs and technical capabilities. Here be it Blue Origin that Dynetics but also other competitors could get a contract.

NASA and SpaceX winners, Blue Origin defeat once again

To declare the defeat from Blue Origin was the federal judge Richard Hertling. The US space agency has stated that it will resume work (under option A) in collaboration with SpaceX “as soon as possible”. As written above, the agency also pointed out that “There will be imminent opportunities for companies to partner with NASA to establish a long-term human presence on the moon as part of the agency’s Artemis program.”. In 2022 there will be new indications on how the agency and the US aviation industries can proceed in this direction.

Blue Origin it would seem to have accepted, this time, the defeat. Bezos’ company (which posted a tweet stating that it respects the Court’s decision) added that there will be safety aspects to consider when developing the Human Landing System. “Our lawsuit with the Court of Federal Claims highlighted the important safety issues with the human landing system procurement process that still need to be addressed.” stated in a press release. As on other occasions, the need for a redundant solution and the promotion of competition was stressed. Blue Origin he also stressed that he remains in constant contact with the space agency for the development of technologies related to the return to the Moon.

SpaceX did not officially comment on the news. This however did not prevent that Elon Musk answered “in its own way”, with a meme, on Twitter. Now the eyes are on both the Starship orbital test (which could take place around March 2022) which will be the basis for the realization of the lunar lander while in February 2022 there should be the launch of the Artemis I mission with the first Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.