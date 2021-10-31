Blue Origin wants to build a space station

Blue Origin, the space company of billionaire Jeff Bezos, has recently announced an ambitious project to build Orbital Reef, a new orbital station around the Earth. Its modules can be used for research and industrial initiatives, collaborations between various public and private companies. The plan is seen as a new development in the evolution of the space industry, which for activities in Earth’s orbit is increasingly shifting from public to private sector investment.

Orbital Reef

Orbital Reef will have dimensions comparable to that of the International Space Station (ISS), for over 20 years the most important scientific laboratory outside our planet. It will be able to accommodate a crew of ten people, who will live in various areas dedicated to everyday life, to research and experimentation with new production systems in microgravity, the condition in which objects and people seem to be weightless.

The construction of Orbital Reef will be attended by Sierra Space, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation, a US company that deals with solutions for the transport of cargo and crews in orbit and for their stay in space. Sierra Space is best known for having initiated the development of Dream Chaser, a sort of miniature Space Shuttle that the company intends to make space flights to the ISS and other destinations in orbit, such as new space stations, more frequent.

The new project includes several other companies, including Boeing, which has been developing its own capsule for the transport of astronauts to orbit for several years now on behalf of NASA and other space agencies.

The system, called Starliner, however, has so far given disappointing results and is yet to enter service, significantly delayed compared to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon transport capsule, which has already begun transporting crews to the ISS allowing the United States to return to carry out launches with crews from their own ground, after a ten-year break following the retirement of the Space Shuttles (to reach the ISS, the astronauts had to get an expensive ride from the Soyuz of the Russian space program).

Private individuals have always been part of the space activities of NASA and other major space agencies, but with contracts and commissions for projects organized and managed by governments. In recent years, however, we have moved to a different approach, with companies dealing with most of the organizational and management aspects, providing complete services to space agencies that can save time and large amounts of money, focusing on other things.

How much and when

Despite the very emphatic announcement, there are still numerous details to be clarified on the timing, costs and functions of Orbital Reef. During a press conference, the managers of Blue Origin argued that the station will maintain a certain flexibility in the organization of spaces to carry out various activities.

The company will provide the modules, the transport of material and crews, its technological knowledge and other services, while it will be up to customers to plan the activities on board.

However, the project managers have not provided estimates on how much the construction of Orbital Reef will cost, arguing that details on prices for companies and institutions that want to participate will be communicated at a later time. Costs will affect how and when the new space station will be built, not yet known.

In principle, the transport of material and crews will take place via Dream Chaser and Starliner, two systems not yet ready. While the development of Starliner is almost completed, albeit with considerable delays, that of Dream Chaser is underway and the spaceplane has not yet left the Earth. Sierra Space is confident to start the first tests during the next year, but will have to coordinate with the other subjects collaborating in the project.

Dream Chaser isn’t powerful enough to reach orbit on its own. To do this he needs to be mounted on a rocket, which gives him the right thrust to overcome the force of Earth’s gravity. In a first phase it will be able to use the Atlas V rockets of United Launch Alliance (ULA), a space company resulting from a collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, while at a later time the Vulcan Centaur rockets, which however will not be tested before next year by ULA.

Upon returning to Earth, Dream Chaser will instead be able to do everything by itself, re-entering the atmosphere and then gliding to land like an airplane, just like the Space Shuttles did.

Loading... Advertisements

Before reaching Orbital Reef it will of course need to be built, and to do so it will require a rocket powerful enough to bring into orbit the heavy and bulky modules that assembled will form the spaces of the space station. Blue Origin claims to be able to transport them easily with its new New Glenn rocket, but there is a not inconsiderable detail: New Glenn has not yet made even an experimental flight and is still in a development phase, albeit advanced.

Once completed, the new rocket will have the ability to carry up to 45 tons of material at each launch in low orbit, the one where the space station will be located 500 kilometers from Earth. The rocket will be nearly 100 meters tall, the size of a 30-story building, and will be the largest and most powerful ever built by Blue Origin. Bezos’ company for now uses only the smaller New Shepard to let its passengers experience microgravity for a few minutes, but without making an orbital flight. However, Blue Origin has not ruled out that other companies will be able to contribute to the transport of the lighter components of Orbital Reef into orbit.

Space stations

The new project may appear as an isolated case and therefore of little significance, if not meaningless, but in reality it is part of a larger plan that could change the management of space activities in low orbit.

In 2020, NASA had commissioned the space company Axiom to develop at least one habitable module to be connected to the International Space Station, and which could later be used to set up a new station, capable of being completely autonomous and disconnected from the ISS.

This year, NASA has instead launched the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development (CLD) initiative, a program that aims to incentivize the design and development of new private space stations. The initial part of CLD foresees the allocation of 400 million dollars to finance the design of 2-4 orbital bases over the next few years. In just eight months since the launch of CLD, NASA has received a dozen proposals to evaluate.

The program is seen as a first step towards ending NASA and other space agencies’ commitments to maintain the International Space Station, which may someday be replaced by a number of privately operated orbital stations with government partnerships China is going in the opposite direction, and has recently started building its own station). The ISS has been in orbit for more than 20 years and is starting to show its age, despite the numerous maintenance work carried out to keep it active. It will still be used until at least 2024 and there are concrete possibilities for a further extension until 2028, but its maintenance is still expensive.

NASA spends between $ 3 and $ 4 billion annually on the ISS. The private alternative would reduce costs, while allowing NASA and other space agencies to focus on deep space exploration with humans, beyond the moon and towards Mars.

Private individuals will also be involved in these projects, starting with the Artemis program to return to the moon with the first moon landing of an astronaut. SpaceX recently received a $ 2.9 billion contract to develop a system to reach lunar soil, starting with Starship, the large spaceship that the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, believes may also be used someday. to reach Mars. Blue Origin filed an appeal contesting the choice of NASA, which had instead ruled out one of its proposals. The dispute is still ongoing and shows how fierce Bezos is in the new space race involving some of the richest people on the planet.

Besides, Bezos had quite clear ideas from a young age. At 18 he said he wanted to build hotels, amusement parks and colonies for millions of people in orbit, in order to transform the Earth into a kind of huge naturalistic area to preserve it. A couple of years later he founded Amazon, a company that has had a huge impact in the online sales sector, according to some with effects at least in contradiction with the idea of ​​preserving our planet.

Orbital Reef won’t solve those problems, but it could be a first practical demonstration of an orbiting future imagined 40 years ago.