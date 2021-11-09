It was 2017 when Gust gave birth to Blue Reflection, a new JRPG saga that – we suppose – had the task of working alongside the most renowned Atelier. The first chapter has certainly not broken through and, with an anime and a mobile game exclusive to Japanese soil, we cannot blame the Italian players who arrive unprepared in front of Blue Reflection Second Light, a direct follow-up to the first chapter. For this reason in the Blue Reflection Second Light review we explain what we think.

Back to school Ao and the first girls we’ll meet in Blue Reflection Second Light Blue Reflection Second Light is a direct follow-up to the first chapter, but at the same time it departs from it in part. What happened in the first game, in fact, forms the narrative basis for the events of Second Light, but the links between the two games will not be immediately visible. The protagonists with whom we faced Sephira in 2017 will return, but it is not essential to know the events in order to enjoy this sequel. In fact, Hinako and her friends will briefly explain what happened in the first game and that will be enough. Second Light also changes completely setting, even if at first glance it might not seem like it. Like the previous one, this JRPG puts us in the shoes of a group of girls who are divided between daily life within their school and battles against monstrous beings in alternative realities during which they exploit their powers as Reflectors (or Sailor Moon with more showy weapons and costumes). Second Light, however, is not the real world. Our protagonists find themselves in a sort of prison, a floating school in an infinite ocean in an eternal summer. With the sole exclusion of the main protagonist, Ao, girls have no idea how they got there, what their past is and what they need to do. Or at least, they don’t know it initially. Also thanks to Ao, the puellae magi will begin to explore places known as Heartscape, or the manifestations of their memories, which can then be recovered. Why these Madoka wannabe are they in this reality? What happened outside? Is there an escape route? Unlike the first chapter, the plot immediately highlights multiple mysteries and manages to attract more attention. Ao herself is a figure that raises doubts in the player, since she is very different from other Reflectors. Unfortunately, exactly as in the first chapter, the narrative pace is very slow also because it is interspersed with slice-of-life events, or skits from everyday life during which the girls get to know each other better, reveal their favorite literary genres, enjoy a cold drink or struggle over school books.

Team and combat The area surrounding the Blue Reflection Second Light school Obviously the stages of deepening of relationships, in addition to characterizing the various protagonists – who will continue to increase in number from phase to phase -, they also and above all serve to obtain upgrades. Each girl has a series of skills that are fundamental to make them more powerful (along with the classic level ups). It starts with normal stat boosts, but also new combat moves or passive effects useful for crafting. Carrying on relationships through dating and completing small tasks (such as defeating certain enemies or collecting certain items in dungeons) will allow you to power up Ao and her friends, making them real war machines. Just like in the first chapter, Blue Reflection Second Light is a JRPG with a difficulty calibrated downwards. We played “Normal”, the maximum version, but “Easy” difficulty is even available, which we haven’t tested. We assure you that the game is extremely easy in any case.

Combat system The Blue Reflection Second Light battle screen How to fight, However? The system designed by Gust for Second Light is a positive evolution of the first chapter. Each Reflector, by default, enters combat with a Rank or a “Gear” if we want to use the term of the game. This determines the attacks available and the speed of the character. The higher the speed, the less time it will take to charge Aether, i.e. action points to spend to activate one or more attacks in a row. Also, the Gear determines the maximum number of Aether that can be accumulated, so at Rank 1 we get to 1,000 Aether and we cannot use moves that cost 1,500 and 2,000. Each attack, however, enhances our Rank and, after a few hits, this level rises. At Gear 3 the girl transforms into a real Reflector (complete with a curtain) and becomes more powerful. It might seem complicated to assimilate the details in written form, but the mechanism is very simple to use in-game. Put simply: the more you attack, the stronger and faster you get. You understand well, therefore, that in the simplest and fastest clashes you don’t have much space to take advantage of the higher level Gear and the related skills, because as soon as you get it, the discount is now over. It’s a shame as – over the course of the game – we will unlock more and more warriors (some girls do not fight and their skills only serve to enhance the real team members), each of which has unique skills, which will allow various combinations of powers. For example, there is a character that can be used to give more turns to the others, so as to make them level up in less time. Other characters are more likely to heal, others to attack and so on. Then there are equipable items that allow you to further customize, making sure – for example – that a character starts directly from the Gear 3 for maximum power. The combinations, in the advanced stages, would not be lacking. As mentioned, however, the level of difficulty is so low that even a non-optimal team can prevail. Ao, the protagonist of Blue Reflection Second Light, in a transformed version Also boss they are simple and above all all the same. On balance, the entire roster of enemies of the game, strong or weak, can do nothing but attack with their heads down, with occasional activations of altered status, which however cannot do much against us. There is a lack of variety and clashes that give the impression of being really challenging or at least unique. The visual design of the enemies and bosses doesn’t help either – it’s generic and quickly repetitive. To vary a little the cards on the table there are one-on-one fights, which can be activated both by us and by the boss on duty. Respecting certain conditions, we activate a short battle during which we have to quickly alternate attacks and dodges / counterattacks, going in rhythm with the enemy. If you are successful, it is possible to tear apart the boss on duty in an instant, if instead we fail we only do a little damage to him or, in the worst case, the character is knocked out This mechanic does nothing but make the fights even faster, cutting short those few moments that could give some satisfaction. The dungeons themselves, just like in the first chapter, are limited in terms of design, as they are very linear and poor in interactions. We can, this time, use it stealth to sneak up on enemies and gain an early advantage in battles, but don’t think of Persona 5-style mechanics. You just have to crouch and wait for the enemy’s very limited cone of vision to point in another direction to approach and attack from behind , thus starting the fight. It is a not very dynamic mechanic, in line with the rest of the game, which unfortunately will be mandatory in some secondary missions, during which combat will be prohibited.

The dungeons The school will be expanded with crafting But exploration and combat are only half of the package. When not diving into dungeons to retrieve memories and unlock new characters, Ao and her friends spend time creating new ones “places / objects” for the school. We talk about things like a couple of deckchairs with an umbrella, desks for doing homework outside, bar tables, a spyglass and so on. By exploring and defeating enemies it is possible to obtain all the materials necessary to create what is necessary to advance with the plot, but if you aim for completeness you will have to spend a little extra time in the dungeons to accumulate additional materials and upgrade each place to the maximum. Each “place” of the school created gives bonuses to the girls and also activates new curtains, which in turn enhance the protagonists. Blue Reflection Second Light then sees us bounce between labyrinths and school, increasing the protagonists from time to time, creating more and more places and activating more and more skits. Expect to continue this way for over thirty hours or more (even more, depending on how many side tasks you complete). We point out that the camera, during the clashes, she is a bit crazy, as she cannot keep up with the pace of attack of the characters and continues to switch from one to the other with a series of zooms and changes of framing that are at best useless and at worst they prevent you from understanding what the enemy is doing, as girls and monsters attack at the same time. If you have motion sickness, it may be a problem at first. Finally, as we suppose you expect, there are no Italian subtitles.