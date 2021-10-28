News

“Blue sunset” by Leo Ortolani: a rat on Mars with Nicolas Cage

In preview we present the first pages of Sunset blue, the new graphic novel by Leo Ortolani – the author of Rat-Man – for Feltrinelli Comics.

Sunset blue is the third comic created by the author in collaboration with ASI – Italian Space Agency after There is room for everyone (published by Panini Comics in 2017) e Moon 2069 (published instead by the same Feltrinelli Comics in 2019).

The protagonist of the new book will be an astronaut on a mission in space with the only company of a hallucination from the face of Nicolas Cage, who will find life far from Earth, on a planet with a blue sunset.

The volume is distributed in bookstores and comics from October 28, 2021, and it is possible also buy online.

Sunset blue will be presented by Leo Ortolani in a meeting at Lucca Comics & Games Sunday 31 October at the San Francesco Auditorium, together with Licia Troisi and Fabrizio Zucchini.

Below is the synopsis released by the publisher and our preview:

The last frontier of space exploration becomes the setting for a poignant, unforgettable, hilarious love story (and more). In space no one can hear you sigh. Is there life on Mars? Yes, and it’s wonderful. For an astronaut on a mission, finding life away from Earth will change his life forever.

blue sunset ortolani
sunset blue leo ortolani
sunset blue leo ortolani
sunset blue leo ortolani
sunset blue leo ortolani

Read also:

