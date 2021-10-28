“Blue sunset” by Leo Ortolani: a rat on Mars with Nicolas Cage

In preview we present the first pages of Sunset blue, the new graphic novel by Leo Ortolani – the author of Rat-Man – for Feltrinelli Comics.

Sunset blue is the third comic created by the author in collaboration with ASI – Italian Space Agency after There is room for everyone (published by Panini Comics in 2017) e Moon 2069 (published instead by the same Feltrinelli Comics in 2019).

The protagonist of the new book will be an astronaut on a mission in space with the only company of a hallucination from the face of Nicolas Cage, who will find life far from Earth, on a planet with a blue sunset.

The volume is distributed in bookstores and comics from October 28, 2021, and it is possible also buy online.

Sunset blue will be presented by Leo Ortolani in a meeting at Lucca Comics & Games Sunday 31 October at the San Francesco Auditorium, together with Licia Troisi and Fabrizio Zucchini.

Below is the synopsis released by the publisher and our preview:

The last frontier of space exploration becomes the setting for a poignant, unforgettable, hilarious love story (and more). In space no one can hear you sigh. Is there life on Mars? Yes, and it’s wonderful. For an astronaut on a mission, finding life away from Earth will change his life forever.

