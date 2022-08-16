Blueberries May Help Manage Arthritis Symptoms

This fruit has a large amount of antioxidants such as proanthocyanidins.

Blueberry consumption could help reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and prevent its progression. Photo: Shutterstock.

Blueberries or also known as berries are fruits of a small size and reddish or purple color. The nutrients present in this fruit help to combat and prevent some common health problems in the population worldwide.

The consumption of blueberries could help reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and prevent its progression, according to different studies that have analyzed the benefits of consuming this fruit. A study of more than 40 women showed that drinking cranberry juice for 90 days significantly reduced disease activity.

Its positive effects for arthritis and diseases that cause inflammation is due to the fact that blueberries contain a large amount of antioxidants such as proanthocyanidins; and these elements help fight inflammation.

Other benefits of consuming blueberries

Protect eyes and skin

Anthocyanins -antioxidants- prevent damage to the retina that occurs over the years or as a result of infections. In addition, these antioxidants protect the skin from free radicals that attack the collagen and elastin present in the skin.

Reduces the risk of suffering from dementia

Some of the components present in blueberries help improve learning processes and prevent the development of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Strengthens the immune system

According to an investigation carried out by the Oregon State University, in the United States, they showed that this fruit contains compounds that act by protecting the body from the development of diseases.

They help fight diabetes

The consumption of this fruit significantly reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. According to a 2010 study, eating blueberries helps control insulin resistance in patients suffering from obesity, which prevents excess blood sugar.