– Bluerating.com Etf, Fidelity pressing on the Sec for Bitcoin

The vertices of Fidelity have recently met some exponents of the Sec to ask for it to come approved their Bitcoin ETF. , as reported by Cryptonomist.ch. The meeting, which took place virtually, was attended by the president of the company, Tom Jessop and other top managers of Fidelity. The finance company, in fact, claims that the cryptocurrency market is quite mature now to support such a financial instrument.

Last March, Fidelity presented to the regulator a Bitcoin ETF, called Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust which would have replicated the price trend of Bitcoin on the market, tradable on the Cboe Global Markets. According to the top managers of the company, as they also reported to the SEC during their meeting, the product has already received many requests from its principals.

Specifically, Fidelity would have cited its own recent study, “The institutional investor digital assets study”, From which it would be deduced how digital assets are enjoying increasing appeal also on institutional investors.

According to some sources, the SEC’s response would have been interlocutory, also given the new course of the president of the Sec Gary Gensler anything but in favor of digital currencies and to the development of new financial instruments, even if it would have made a timid opening towards the ETFs that bet on futures.

ETFs and cryptocurrencies

But Fidelity is not the only financial institution to have presented its own ETF fund on digital currencies to the SEC. Currently they would be over twenty ETFs under review by the regulatory body of Wall Street including Galaxy digital, Van Eck and Valkyrie Investments.

In early September Galaxy Digital has presented an ETF on the future of bitcoin, thus hoping to overcome the impasse to which traditional ETFs that invest directly in the underlying have been subjected for months, thus decreasing the risk for the investor.

According to many experts, interest and the cryptocurrency market would expand with ETFs, because it would definitively open up to the general public of investors.

Loading... Advertisements

US ETF approval could anticipate a new Bitcoin rally

Many crypto operators and experts are sure that the arrival of new financial instruments such as ETFs on the cryptocurrency market could represent a possible driving force for a new robust Bitcoin rally and all major cryptocurrencies.

One of them certainly is Matt Blom, Global Head of Sales Trading at Nasdaq-listed Singapore-based exchange EQONEX, which welcomed the news of the meeting between Fidelity and Sec.

“The news that Fidelity sat down for a private meeting with the SEC and asked” When will we get an ETF? ” When, in fact. The arrival of a US ETF is likely to trigger another strong rally for BTC. The SEC’s reluctance to give a stark no seems to indicate that we may not have to wait too long for a new wave of capital to roll in. “

In fact, if ETFs on cryptocurrencies were approved by the SEC, many institutional investors, such as large US pension funds, which by their statute can invest only in certain categories of assets, could thus enter the crypto market. Many institutional investors in fixed income, due to low yields, could then move part of their funds to more profitable instruments, such as the one on cryptocurrencies.

But there are those who like JP Morgan, argues that an approval of Bitcoin ETFs in the short term would be negative for Bitcoin quotes that could collapse. Many would quit the largest institutional fund investing in Bitcoin, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. But it would be a short-term fix, because also according to analysts of the American investment bank, Bitcoin prices could resume their upward race.