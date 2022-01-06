blues counted, unprecedented defense and Zanoli from 1 ‘. Insigne will be there!

It will be an anomalous championship day with several races that will not be played and many others conditioned by absences due to COVID-19. Juventus-Naples, in fact, it will be one of these (except for last-minute changes) with the Azzurri who presented themselves in Turin with many absences and the further block for 3 other players arrived from ASL. These are the probable formations:

Juventus Naples probable formations

HERE JUVENTUS – Between the posts Merry confirmation Szczesny, back four defense with Rugani to support De Ligt, given the Bonucci’s stop And Chiellini, and the return of Alex Sandro as owner. Morata, in attack, should be confirmed by the former despite market rumors. Behind him, the returnees Dybala And church.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Dybala, Morata.

HERE NAPLES – Naples in difficulty, there won’t be either Spalletti. Absent Meret for covid, between the posts again Ospina. Defensive experiments with Zanoli and Ghoulam from 1 ‘e By Lorenzo in the center since the ASL has blocked the use of Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka (except for last minute changes that would allow the use of the three players). In the middle of the field Elmas and Demme with Petagna center forward and Mertens behind. On the outside Insigne, after signing with Toronto yesterday, e Politano.

Naples (4-2-3-1) – Ospina, Zanoli, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Demme, Elmas, Politano, Mertens, Insigne, Petagna.

