Bluetooth headphones or USB-C connector to headphone jack, which offers better sound quality?

Without a doubt, acquiring a portable DAC is the best solution to improve the audio of your smartphone.

Wireless headphones are one of the most popular wearables in recent times, along with smart watches, because they allow you to listen to music in any place or situation in a comfortable way not having to depend on any type of cable. But, this also has a counterpart: the sound quality they offer It is inferior to that provided by classic wired headphones.

Taking into account that currently there are fewer and fewer smartphones with a headphone jackwe found it interesting to analyze which of the two alternatives you have to listen to music in this type of mobile, bluetooth headphones or USB-C connector to headphone jack, gives you better sound quality.

Listening to music with bluetooth headphones vs listening to music with a USB-C to headphone jack adapter

The first thing you should keep in mind is that all mobiles have a sound card equipped with a DAC, a small device that is responsible for converting a digital signal into an analog one. This DAC provides you with a maximum bit rate of 24bit/48kHzbut the bluetooth headset can only play music with maximum quality of 16bit/44.1kHzsince this is the maximum bitrate provided by the LDAC codecs from Sony and aptX Lossless from Qualcomm.

In this way, with a headphone jack to USB-C adapter you can take advantage of all the sound quality that your terminal offers you, since these can support 24bit/96kHz audio.

Therefore, you will always enjoy better sound quality by connecting your wired headphones to the USB-C port of your mobile using an adapter for such use than using bluetooth headsets.

If you want to enjoy the best sound quality with your mobile, forget about bluetooth headphones

With the advent of lossless audio on many music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal or Deezermany users are considering how to take advantage of this function to listen to music from your mobile with the highest possible quality.

The answer to this question is quite clear: if you want to listen to music with the best possible sound quality with your smartphone, you have to forget about bluetooth headphones, since you need a wired connection.

Having said that, if you have a mobile phone without a headphone jack and you want to listen to your favorite music with better quality than with Bluetooth headphones, you have two options to achieve it: either buy a USB-C to headphone jack adapter with a good DAC or buy a portable DAC.

Of course, if you are a sound gourmet and want to listen to audio with the highest possible resolution, up to 32bit/384kHzyou will have no choice but choose the second alternative.

These are the best portable DACs you can buy

Next, we are going to introduce you the best portable DACs you can buy for the best sound quality possible with your smartphone.

iFi Hip-dac

This is one of the most popular portable DACs among audiophiles because it is compatible with both Android phones and iPhones and because it has a battery that provides us with an autonomy of 12 hours.

See on Amazon.es: iFi Hip-dac

Astell & Kern PEE51

Another of the best portable DACs to enjoy lossless audio on any of the music streaming platforms compatible with this standard is the Astell & Kern PEE51, a DAC that It has a fairly contained sizewhich will allow us to carry it in our pocket without being uncomfortable and that is compatible with any device with a USB-C portboth smartphones and laptops.

See on Amazon.es: Astell & Kern PEE51

HIDIZS S8 USB DAC

This portable DAC has a format similar to that of the previous model, it is compatible with both Android and iPhone and costs less than either of the two preceding options. HIDIZS S8 is equipped with CS43131 professional decoding chip which provides us audio quality up to 32-bit/384 kHz.

See on Amazon.es: HIDIZS S8 USB DAC

AIDERLOT HiFi DAC

Finally, the AIDERLOT HiFi DAC is the most economical and compact DAC Of all those that we come to recommend and just as it happened with the Astell & Kern PEE51 is compatible with a wide variety of devices with a USB-C port.

Despite its low price, the Astell & Kern PEE51 is equipped with a high resolution chip that provides us with a sound quality of up to 32 bits / 384 kHzthe same as the previous model, more than enough to enjoy quality audio on any of the streaming services that support this feature.

See on Amazon.es: AIDERLOT HiFi DAC

