Bluetooth is no longer enough for Apple: the AirPods team would like more bandwidth

Apple last October unveiled the completely redesigned third generation AirPods from the successful previous version. In addition to the updated design they now have spatial audio support and adaptive EQ. But despite this, and the now almost completed conversion of the Apple Music catalog to lossless format, there is still a weak link: Bluetooth connectivity.

He talked about it recently Apple’s vice president of Acoustics, Gary Geaves, in a long interview with the British newspaper What HiFi, in which he discussed the limits of the current Bluetooth and some design solutions taken for the realization of the AirPods 3.

Geaves explained how the 3‌ AirPods were designed and built entirely from scratch without using any ready-made components and developing custom ad hoc ones. In this case, Apple has optimized hardware and software to implement solutions such as adaptive equalization, which automatically calibrates the music according to the shape of the ear, or inward-facing microphones that detect the sound heard and calibrate the low frequencies accordingly. and averages by actually customizing the sound in real time, to finish with the work done to optimize the reproduction of spatial audio in Dolby Atmos.

In particular, the bass performance is critical because the ears are not physically equal to each other, explained Geaves, and the sound perceived by the user will be different for each one. This first problem led the Apple team to integrate the Adaptive EQ function, present on AirPods Pro, into AirPods 3.

The limit of Bluetooth for Apple

Asked if Bluetooth connectivity is somehow holding back the audio performance of Apple’s hardware and “muffle the sound quality”, Geaves did not respond in detail but confirmed that Apple tries to get the most out of this technology, confirming that the team would not mind having more bandwidth available: “there are a number of tricks we can count on to get the most out of and get around the limitations of Bluetooth technology. But it’s fair to say that we would like to have more bandwidth, but I’ll stop there“said Geaves”we would like to have more bandwidth“.

It’s not just about audio quality. Other limits indicated by Geaves concern the latency of Bluetooth in relation to Spatial Audio and head movements and relative sound positioning.

In the words of Geaves, according to What HiFi, one could read Apple’s intention to overcome the current limitations of Bluetooth in the future, and on the other hand the paradox constituted by the current difficulties with Apple products to be able to enjoy lossless audio – also high resolution up to 192kHz – offered by its own Apple Music streaming service is quite resounding. It remains to be seen whether Apple will follow the path of its own proprietary technology – perhaps based on AirPlay – or will rely on third-party solutions, such as the aptX Lossless codec promoted by Qualcomm.