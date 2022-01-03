Bluetooth is no longer enough for Apple! Will AirPods Pro 2 Push The Limits For Lossless Audio?

The AirPods 3 were presented last October and allowed Apple to introduce on the market a pair of earphones without active noise suppression but with support for spatial audio and above allLossless audio which we know is almost fully integrated into the Apple Music catalog. If all this has led to a quality product where the end user can afford to listen to quality music thanks to the adaptive EQ, certainly. missing there is still an important piece that this time seems to be Bluetooth.

Bluetooth: Apple is no longer enough

In this case, therefore, Apple would like to overcome the limits of Bluetooth allowing its users to take advantage of better audio quality than the current one. The introduction of the AirPods 3 has somehow directed towards some design solutions capable of overcoming the limits of Bluetooth. The Apple’s vice president of Acoustics, Gary Geaves, who explained how the new Apple earphones have been conceived and therefore designed from scratch, therefore not taking inspiration from the AirPods Pro, precisely to optimize hardware and software to the maximum.

In fact, the Cupertino company has tried to implement a solution such as the adaptive equalizer or even inward-facing microphones, in order to allow a total customization of the sound in real time and therefore to associate with the work done from spatial audio in Dolby Atmos. Adaptive equalization is nothing more than the ability to automatically calibrate music and sound based on the shape of the ear. The inward-facing microphones, on the other hand, detect the sound heard and in this case calibrate the low and medium frequencies, guaranteeing the personalization of the sound.

And on Bluetooth connectivity, the vice president of the Acoustics division Geaves, did not explicitly state that in some way the audio performance is limited by the low potential of the technological standard. In fact, however, he wanted to reiterate that his company is trying to get the most out of Bluetooth and that certainly having more bandwidth would guarantee far better results. “There are so many tricks we can count on to get the most out of and get around the limitations of Bluetooth technology. But it’s fair to say that we would like to have more bandwidth, but I’ll stop there. We would like to have more bandwidth“.

Clearly when we talk about Bluetooth technology we also talk about latency, especially in Spatial Audio, which we know does nothing but act on the movement sensors to understand the positioning of the user’s head and therefore modify the sensation and positioning of the sound. In this case, overcoming the limits of Bluetooth for Apple could mean inventing a proprietary technology that it could possibly rely on AirPlay or ready-made third-party solutions