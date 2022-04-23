Entertainment

Blumhouse’s Dracula is canceled

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Thanks to Deadline we know that Blumhouse Productions has decided to cancel the production of the Dracula movie titled‘Mine Harker’which was going to lead the actress Jasmine Cephas Jones (‘blind spotting’). The media points out that this cancellation is due to the fact that Miramax has abandoned the project due to creative differences with its director, Karyn Kusama (‘Destroyer. a wounded woman‘), in a decision that comes just three weeks before the start of a production that they were also going to co-finance.

Based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel, Kusama was set to direct the film from a screenplay by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay. Following the critical and commercial success of ‘The invisible man’ by Leigh Whannell, Blumhouse wanted to put a modern spin on the Prince of Darkness with the same small budget as the thriller starring Elisabeth Moss.

Kusama is a filmmaker familiar with the genre, having already directed the horror comedy ‘Jennifer’s Body‘, as well as various episodes of the HBO series,‘The visitor’based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. He recently worked on the new and successful Showtime series,‘Yellowjackets’where she did the work of director of her first episode and executive producer.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

What did Ángela Aguilar’s brother say about the photo scandal?

2 mins ago

Psychological Thrillers on Netflix You Can’t Miss

4 mins ago

Who is the mysterious woman who accompanied Mauricio Ochmann on the red carpet of his new movie? | VIDEO

13 mins ago

Mónica Noguera and her departure from ‘First Hand’

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button