Blumhouse’s Dracula is canceled

Thanks to Deadline we know that Blumhouse Productions has decided to cancel the production of the Dracula movie titled‘Mine Harker’which was going to lead the actress Jasmine Cephas Jones (‘blind spotting’). The media points out that this cancellation is due to the fact that Miramax has abandoned the project due to creative differences with its director, Karyn Kusama (‘Destroyer. a wounded woman‘), in a decision that comes just three weeks before the start of a production that they were also going to co-finance.

Based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel, Kusama was set to direct the film from a screenplay by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay. Following the critical and commercial success of ‘The invisible man’ by Leigh Whannell, Blumhouse wanted to put a modern spin on the Prince of Darkness with the same small budget as the thriller starring Elisabeth Moss.

Kusama is a filmmaker familiar with the genre, having already directed the horror comedy ‘Jennifer’s Body‘, as well as various episodes of the HBO series,‘The visitor’based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. He recently worked on the new and successful Showtime series,‘Yellowjackets’where she did the work of director of her first episode and executive producer.