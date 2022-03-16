The secret to a healthy and varied diet is to bring seasonal products to the table in order to guarantee their freshness and authenticity. Thanks to Mother Nature’s generosity we can always find foods containing all the vitamins and minerals the body needs. Think for example of vitamin D which in winter, when the sun is scarce, can be taken by consuming mushrooms.

Sometimes, however, taken from daily runs, from stress we do not devote the right attention to nutrition, preferring quick snacks and / or industrial products. These bad habits could, however, over time lead us to have vitamin deficiencies which, if not integrated, could cause many problems. For example, according to a previously reported study, a deficiency of vitamins B1 and B12 could lead to neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s. Similarly, a lack of vitamin A could lead to serious disturbances to the body. It is a nutrient for vision, tissue growth, cell division, reproduction and immunity, as well as having important antioxidant properties.

Blurred vision, bone pains and infections could be the foreshadowing of a deficiency in the body that could be supplemented with this vegetable

Vitamin A is essential for sight because it is part of the components of rhodopsin, a substance present on the retina that gives sensitivity to the eyes. It is also useful for bone development and strengthening and is able to provide an immune response to the body.

Symptoms of a deficiency could include blurred vision, bone pain and infections. Therefore it is necessary, in case of deficiency, to integrate it first of all with food. Just think that with 100 grams of carrots the daily requirement of vitamin A is fully satisfied.

Given the modest sugar content, this vegetable could be consumed as a snack or appetizer by those who follow a low-calorie diet. In fact, thanks to its fiber content it helps to give a sense of satiety without making us hungry for lunch or dinner. However, as vitamin A is sensitive to heat, many of its characteristics could be lost during cooking. Therefore, to make it absorbable by the body it would be preferable to consume raw carrots seasoned with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

