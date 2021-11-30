Bluserena to the Spaniards: Maresca sells to Azora

A maxi operation, the largest for the Italian hotel market in 2021. Started in recent months, and now definitively concluded, concerns the acquisition of Bluserena Spa, a hotel giant founded in 1985 by the Abruzzo family Maresca, by the Spanish real estate fund Azora who now has a rich man in his hands portfolio of 13 hotels (of which 8 owned), located in various Italian regions including Sardinia, Sicily, Puglia, Abruzzo, Piedmont and Calabria.

Azora – that matters 31 hotels in Europe – completed the acquisition through the branch Azora European Hotel & Leisure. In detail, the Bluserena portfolio now owned by the Madrid fund is made up of over 4,200 rooms, and is made up of 11 4-star hotels and 2 five-star resorts with full board and all-inclusive service.

Silvio Maresca, CEO of Bluserena, declared: «We believe that Bluserena is ready to make a new qualitative leap with a European fund like Azora, which seemed to us the most suitable partner to continue the history of the brand and improve its growth. Azora saw in Bluserena a leading hotel management platform in Italy and, as such, a tool for future development. Bluserena is now starting a phase of growth in the Italian market which will create opportunities for the company staff and the city, keeping the headquarters in Pescara ».

In addition to the hotels, the agreement also includes the management company which will continue to be based in Pescara, in Abruzzo. The objective of the operation is to strengthen the Bluserena brand, with a program of investments of 30 million euros to also improve customer satisfaction.

“The company’s growth in the Italian market will be strengthened through new hotel acquisitions and new lease and management contracts ”, Bluserena Spa said.

Concha Osácar, Azora’s founding partner, commented: “This operation reconfirms our belief that there is significant demand for travel and that there will be a strong market recovery as Covid vaccination progresses in Europe. The acquisition of this large Italian operator is part of our commitment to the European hotel market and in particular in Italy, both for the strength of the domestic tourist market and for the growing presence of international tourists in destinations such as Puglia, Sicily or Sardinia ».

Last September Azora – who also owns the Giverola Resort, Tivoli Vilamoura, Tivoli Carvoeiro And Vilalara Thalassa Resort – closed its latest pan-European investment fund in hotel by catching up 815 million euros of total commitments, plus additional co-investment capital. With the acquisition of Bluserena Spa it will have committed 56% of its investment capacity.