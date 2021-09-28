Blush: the trailer for the new animated short film from Apple TV +

On October 1, the animated short Blush will arrive on Apple TV +, of which we present the trailer. At the center of the story an astronaut and a special meeting.

Apple Original Films And Skydance Animation unveiled the trailer for Blush, the new animated short film that will be released worldwide on October 1st on Apple TV +. At the center of the short is an astronaut struggling with an alien encounter with sentimental implications.

Blush follows the journey and the chances of survival of a horticulturist-astronaut stranded on a desolate dwarf planet after a crash. With the unexpected arrival of an ethereal visitor, our once lonely traveler discovers the joy of building a new life and realizes that the universe has reserved a surprising salvation for him.

