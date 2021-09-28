News

Blush: the trailer for the new animated short film from Apple TV +

On October 1, the animated short Blush will arrive on Apple TV +, of which we present the trailer. At the center of the story an astronaut and a special meeting.

Apple Original Films And Skydance Animation unveiled the trailer for Blush, the new animated short film that will be released worldwide on October 1st on Apple TV +. At the center of the short is an astronaut struggling with an alien encounter with sentimental implications.

Blush follows the journey and the chances of survival of a horticulturist-astronaut stranded on a desolate dwarf planet after a crash. With the unexpected arrival of an ethereal visitor, our once lonely traveler discovers the joy of building a new life and realizes that the universe has reserved a surprising salvation for him.

Blush joins Apple Original Films’ expanding roster, including “Finch,” starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, premiered on November 5; Director Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation,” starring and produced by Oscar nominee Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris’ upcoming “Swan Song”; the Oscar, BAFTA, People’s Choice and Critics Choice Super Award nominees, “Greyhound,” written and starring Tom Hanks; the Academy Award-nominated and AFI Fest-winning animated feature “Wolfwalkers”; NAACP Image Award winner “The Banker,” a film that addresses racial injustice, starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, and more.


Apple TV + has fewer than 20 million subscribers, he revealed in dealing with a union

