BMJ study on Pfizer vaccine: falsified data to sell doses – Covid emergency

The news, but this does not surprise us, has not found space in the Italian media, perhaps too busy to unleash the horizontal conflict between si-vax and no-vax. Throwing anyone who raises even the slightest reasonable doubt into this last indistinct cauldron. That of the crazy no-vax. Yet there would be many aspects to reflect on.

For example on the real safety of inoculated sera. A serious and important medical journal like The BMJ has published an article that can be defined as inflammatory, as RT reports. Fake data, failed blind trilas, poorly trained vaccinators, and slow follow-up on adverse reactions in Pfizer’s phase three Covid vaccine study.





According to BMJ, falsification of Pfizer BioNTech trial data was allowed, volunteers’ identities were revealed, and negative side effects were hidden.

“Clinical trials on the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were conducted in violation of scientific rules and regulations to conduct such studies, including falsifying data, disclosing volunteers’ identities and concealing negative side effects,” complaint the British magazine.

“A regional executive of the Ventavia Research Group, involved in clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine, told BMJ that the company had falsified the data, revealed the identities of the patients.”

The BMJ writes that it conducted this investigation after Brooke Jackson, former regional head of the Ventavia Research Group, (which partnered with Pfizer to conduct clinical trials on serum), contacted the editors, claiming she was fired in September 2020 after having repeatedly reported to the company the huge irregularities in clinical trials.

The fired executive prepared and delivered to the magazine a series of documents, photographs, video and audio recordings that convinced the BMJ editors that her statements were not the result of invention or deliberate misinformation aimed at defaming the multinational drug company.

The British magazine double-checked the information received and received more evidence that vaccine studies never met the standards and norms Pfizer executives have often claimed to adhere to.

In particular, the vaccine was not always stored in adequate conditions, almost all the medical staff of the company had access to information on the identity of the participants in the trials, which contradicts the “blind” nature of vaccine tests. Similarly, patient reports of serious side effects were ignored or limited, which were deliberately not answered within the established time frame.

“These concerns made management wary of audits by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies. This led to test data being periodically falsified and some information was simply withheld.According to Ventavia Research Group employees, this situation persists even after Jackson’s firing, and Pfizer continues to use the same company’s services to conduct new vaccine tests.

In a recording of a late-September meeting provided by Jackson, in which he met with two Ventavia directors, the unwelcome prospect of an FDA inspection had been openly discussed. “We’ll have at least some sort of information letter when the FDA gets here … I know,” one told Jackson.

Another former Ventavia employee confirmed that the company was expecting a federal verification of its Pfizer vaccine trial, although that didn’t materialize. A 2007 U.S. Department of Health report found that, between 2000 and 2005, the FDA inspected only 1% of clinical trial sites, while only 50 site visits were conducted in 2020. .

In the aforementioned recording, an executive is also heard explaining that by reviewing the evidence quality control practices, the company was unable to quantify the types and number of errors that were identified. “In my mind, it’s something new every day,” says the senior staff. “We know it’s significant.”

An email sent in September to Ventavia from Icon, the research organization Pfizer collaborated with on the study, shows that Icon was dissatisfied with Ventavia’s inability to keep up with data entry requests. Icon reminded Ventavia that “the expectation for this study is that all questions will be addressed within 24 hours,” noting that more than 100 questions remained pending for more than three days.

Thus cases of severe adverse reactions were also ignored. According to the protocol, subjects who experienced grade three local reactions – “severe” redness, swelling or pain at the injection site – should be contacted. Icon asked for confirmation of the actual contact, in order to “ascertain further details and determine if an on-site visit is clinically indicated” and for subjects’ forms to be updated accordingly.

The day after his meeting with his directors, Jackson filed a complaint with the FDA. He listed a dozen problems he had personally witnessed, including “participants were placed in a corridor after injection and were not monitored by clinical staff,” “the lack of timely follow-up of patients who had experienced adverse events “,” protocol deviations not reported “,” vaccines not stored at adequate temperatures “.

Jackson’s allegations have been confirmed by several former Ventavia employees who have since been transferred or fired from the company. An executive present at the September meeting apologized to her, admitting that what the former executive reported was “correct”.

Two of these employees spoke anonymously with The BMJ, confirming broad aspects of Jackson’s complaint. One, who has worked on more than four dozen clinical trials during her career, said she has never found a work environment as “cluttered” as the one she encountered during the Pfizer Ventavia study. He also confirmed that the problems identified by Jackson continued after his firing. For example, in several cases, there were not enough employees to swab for infection to all study participants who reported Covid-like symptoms.

However, in the briefing document submitted by Pfizer to the FDA Advisory Committee in December 2020 in support of its application for authorization of the vaccine for emergency use, no mention was made of any problems at Ventavia. The next day, the authorization was duly granted.

In August of this year, after full approval for Pfizer’s vaccine was granted, the FDA released a summary of its inspections of the company’s vaccine testing sites. 9 of the 153 had been inspected, but none had Ventavia operated, and in the eight months following the emergency authorization of December 2020 no investigations had been carried out, as “the study was in progress and the data necessary for verification and comparison were not yet available ”.

Despite these serious shortcomings Pfizer has entrusted Ventavia with four other clinical studies: the use of the vaccine against Covid-19 in children and young adults; a study on Covid-19 involving pregnant women; a test on Covid-19 booster doses; and another for a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine.

At this point, broadcaster RT tried to contact Pfizer’s press office for comment, but the e-mail came back, accompanied by this automatic message: “The recipient’s mailbox is full and cannot accept messages right now ”.

In short, judging from what emerges, at least reflecting on the actual safety of the sera developed by Pfizer, for the first time with mRNA technology, turns out to be not only lawful, but even obligatory. Also because, it should be remembered, vaccines are also inoculated to healthy people without particular problems, but forced to resort to the vaccine because without a green pass it is now not allowed to work. A surreptitious obligation introduced by a state that obviously does not want to assume responsibility.