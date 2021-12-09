BMW 3 Series: first clues about restyling

SAME NAME DIFFERENT NATURE – What we see from the images published on the Chinese Ministry of Industry website is the BMW i3, that is the version electric of the BMW 3 Series developed specifically for that market based on the long wheelbase sedan (which is not present in Europe). Not to be confused with the i3 that is proposed in our parts, which is an original and sophisticated compact electric minivan, with an aluminum and carbon frame, launched in 2013.

WAITING FOR THE RESTYLING – The Chinese BMW i3 will most likely not arrive in Europe, but it is important because it anticipates the stylistic elements that we will see applied on the restyled version of the popular sedan of the German house. In fact the Series 3, which debuted in 2018, in the early months of 2022 will undergo a facelift to refresh its appearance. As we can see from the photos, the whole front part will be modified a bit, starting with the grille, now slightly more squared, and the headlights, which lose their “tooth” in the lower part to take on a more linear appearance. Also new is the gritty-looking but more harmonious band. At the rear, the most noticeable change is the new bumper.

SISTER OF I4 – For the record, the BMW i3 for China it has a power of 335 hp and a top speed of 180 km / h. These are pretty much the same specs as the BMW i4 eDrive40, which is powered by an 83.9 kWh battery, a clear sign that the i3 will share the same powertrain.