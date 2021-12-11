BMW 3 Series, the electric version is shown in China. It will be called i3

Speaking of the BMW i3, one immediately thinks of the first electric of the German brand still on sale today. We already know, however, that a new generation will not arrive. The name i3 has now made its appearance on di an unprecedented 3 Series electric . From the website of the “Ministry of Industry and Information Technology” of China (basically the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China) have leaked photos and specifications of the Series 3 electric. This is not the first time important information has come from this Chinese site. In fact, the car manufacturers must carry out a series of bureaucratic steps to obtain the approval of their new models in that country, attaching various information in addition to photos.

The photos highlight a BMW 3 Series with some different aesthetic details compared to the model currently on the market (in addition to having the grille closed as in all electric). It is possible that the images also highlight the final design of the restyling of the sedan which is expected in 2022. A model 4,872mm long, 1,846mm wide and 1,481mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,966mm. Data that make it clear that it is a long wheelbase version. In China, long wheelbase models are normal unless this technical choice is needed to accommodate a larger capacity battery pack.

The specifications also speak of a curb weight of 2,029 kg. Powertrain data highlights a 250 kW motor which allows you to reach a maximum speed of 180 km / h. These are the same values of the BMW i4 eDrive40. Therefore, it is possible that it has the same electrical unit.

This is really very interesting information that seems to anticipate a lot of contents of the awaited electric version. You will certainly be able to find out all the details when the car is presented. There is talk of a possible debut at the 2022 Beijing Motor Show. The long wheelbase electric version of the BMW 3 Series should not arrive in Europe but remain exclusive to the Chinese market.