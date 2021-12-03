BMW 7 Series: almost ready for debut

THE PRESENTATION IS CLOSING – It will probably be unveiled in March of 2022 the new BMW 7 Series, which will be in dealerships by the end of next year. The seventh generation of the Munich flagship will be developed on the basis of the CLAR platform, used by the recent iX SUV, and BMW has confirmed that it will be available with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric engines. Just the latter variant, which will be called i7, BMW wanted to disseminate some images that portray it during the winter tests.

CLASSIC SALOON, LARGE GRILL – The camouflage is still quite heavy, but it hides the traditional three-volume aspect ratio of the BMW 7 Series with a long hood and a generous wheelbase. In the front you can see the headlights positioned at the bottom and the large grille, which in the case of the i7 it should be closed. The bumper appears to have subtle side air intakes, while the clamshell hood and profile are more sculpted than the current 7 Series, while retaining distinctive features such as the Hoffmeister crease on the C-pillar.

COLD TESTS – The final tests of the prototypes of the new one BMW 7 Series and its variant electric i7 take place on the snow-covered roads of the winter testing center of Arjeplog, Sweden, which is located a few kilometers from the Arctic Circle. In these environmental conditions, engineers can best test the driving assistance systems, suspension, steering and braking, driving dynamics, vehicle stability, as well as all components of the electric powertrain (engine, battery and control system temperature). The goal of the technicians is to find the balance between sportiness and driving comfort.

AS THE IX – The BMW i7 should have the fifth generation eDrive technology (electric motor, transmission and electronics are placed in a single casing) which debuted with the iX electric suv. So it could be available in three versions: xDrive40, xDrive50 and M60, with powers up to about 600 HP. The BMW i7 will be a direct rival of the Mercedes EQS.