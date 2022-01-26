BMW 8 Series, restyling time. Tweaks to the design and updated on-board equipment

The time has come for the BMW 8 Series to indulge a restyling. The novelties affect all three variants of this model: Coupé, Gran Coupé and Convertible. An update that does not upset the 8 Series but rather to refine it to make it more in step with the times. With the restyling, the German manufacturer has revised some elements of the design of its car and improved the standard equipment. There are no particular news, however, as regards the engines. For the moment there is no information on prices for the Italian market yet (we will update the article as soon as they are available).

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

First of all, BMW made the M sport package standard. This means that all three versions of the 8 Series can count on a more gritty look. We therefore find new aerodynamic appendages both at the front and at the rear that enhance the sportiness of the car. Minor changes also affected the double kidney. Fortunately BMW has not intervened on the dimensions but has decided to offer the Iconic Glow function as standard. In practice, by opening the car, inside the double kidney there are LEDs that light up. This lighting can also be switched on or off manually by the driver. In addition, the German brand has made further minor tweaks to the front. The large rear diffuser is now in Dark Shadow.

BMW also offers 19-inch alloy wheels with a new design. In addition, to celebrate 50 years of BMW M, customers can optionally request the “BMW Motorsport” logo on the bonnet, tailgate and hubcaps instead of the standard BMW logo. The sportiest model M850i ​​xDrive can count on some dedicated details including 20-inch wheels, aerodynamically optimized M exterior mirrors and a rear spoiler. As for the interiors, however, BMW has enriched the technological equipment of the 8 Series. The standard equipment now includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. We therefore have the digital instrumentation with a 12.3-inch screen and a 12.3-inch (previously 10.25-inch) touch display for infotainment. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional also includes the BMW Maps online navigation system, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the BMW Head-Up Display and much more.

ENGINES AND SAFETY