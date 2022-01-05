BMW, at CES 2022 the iX that changes body color

Among the innovations that BMW will show during its event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, in addition to the new 600 horsepower electric iX M60, there will also be an iX equipped with a bodywork capable of changing the color at the “touch of a button”. What we have probably only seen in the James Bond films in the past, therefore, has finally come true.

BMW had already anticipated last December the demonstration at CES of this new technology which, at the moment, it is not yet known whether or not it will become a commercial option. In Italy, from a legal point of view, there would be no problems since there is maximum freedom in the choice of the color of the car and subsequent changes to the standard one should not be communicated. In other countries, however, there may be legal constraints.

In the short video posted on Twitter by “Out of Spec Studios” (and reposted by other users on YouTube) you can see the paintwork of the BMW iX changing from white to dark gray. The variation can take place sharply or gradually as shown in a second video.

There is no information regarding the operation of this technology which, as stated by the user who posted the video, could be sensitive to temperature. In that regard, BMW would have brought two prototypes with it to Las Vegas in case any problems were to arise.