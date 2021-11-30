BMW Concept XM: a Motorsport revolution

A WINDOW ON THE FUTURE – An important piece of yours future BMW will unveil it, in a couple of days, at the American Art Basel exhibition, scheduled in Miami from 2 to 4 December. Among the many modern and contemporary works of art by emerging artists, the Bavarian house is ready to unveil a very different (and decidedly bolder) prototype compared to the latest cars born under the sign of the propeller. A car designed to break the mold and compete with ultra-high performance SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. There BMW he called her Concept XM, betting on taut lines and exasperated geometric patterns that emphasize every single centimeter of the bodywork: sharp and muscular shapes that should characterize, probably a little softened, the definitive model, whose production in the departments of the American factory in Spartanburg – where the Munich manufacturer assembles almost the entire range with raised wheels – should start at end of 2022.

50 YEARS OF BMW MOTORSPORT – Exactly fifty years after the presentation of the Turbo Concept, the inspiring muse of what was the first BMW Motorsport brand in 1978, the M1, the propeller company aims to set a new standard of excellence in terms of performance, pleasure and driving fun. And it does so with a car far removed from the traditional canons of high-performance BMWs more deeply rooted in the imagination of enthusiasts, such as the M3 and M5. Difficult, looking at the first images of the BMW Concept XM branched out from the house, identify a kinship with the higher-performance high-wheeled sisters currently in production, because the look – starting with the gigantic double kidney, which extends for almost the entire width of the nose – is completely new, detached from any reference to the stylistic code, already deeply renewed with respect to the recent past, of the Bavarian house.

WILL ONLY BE HYBRID PLUG-IN – For the CEO of the Motorsport division, Franciscus van Meel, the new one BMW Concept XM it condenses all the elements of technique and style that are needed to “rethink the high-performance car sector”. From the columns of the official note with which the German manufacturer has previewed the first information on the car, the number one of BMW M, addressing enthusiasts, speaks of the “definitive driving experience”, explaining how the BMW Concept XM also represents ” a decisive step towards the progressive electrification of our brand “. Under the large front hood, along with an engine V8 petrol a very performing electric motor works, for one power overall declared of 750 hp and a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm. The rechargeable hybrid system, christened M Hybrid, promises an electric range of approximately 80 kilometers.

A BREAKING DESIGN – Confirmation that the style of the BMW Concept XM is something never seen before in Munich comes directly from the design manager of the house, Domagoj Dukec: “With this car we wanted to make an extravagant statement by going straight to the heart of the luxury car sector. For the BMW Concept XM we have conceived a unique identity, as it had never happened before for a BMW M model ”. The edges, the dihedrals and the ribs that sculpt the car body are also found in thepassenger compartment, which however has a slightly more traditional shape. The steering wheel looks like that of many normal production BMWs, and the driver-oriented dashboard, with a large full-width display and large passenger handle, also prefigures a rather realistic layout. Much more spectacular, however, are the seats, especially the rear pair: the model that will see the lights of the assembly line, in all likelihood, will adopt a more classic sofa.