BMW does not want the hydrogen car

In fact, and as senior managers such as Frank Weber recently explained, the German brand ensures that the emission reduction in its new engines is the highest achieved to date, something that also looks very good with the efficiency of its hybrid vehicles, both self-recharging and plug-in.

Thus, we can say that those of the propeller brand are much more involved in the present and short-term future than beyond in time. We see it today with different proposals, both purely electric and the i3 with which BMW started its modality, such as the brand new iX his most powerful weapon… but no sign of the hydrogen car.

Far away from the philosophy of passionate, sporty and temperamental cars of the German brand, BMW prefers to continue showing itself with what are electric cars and not so much for hydrogen . But it is not a movement that is the flower of a day. We are talking about Germans. Comprehensive planning has been carried out from the BMW headquarters in Munich for years.

how are your plans

At BMW they have perfectly understood the potential customers of electric vehicles. A large majority will not look at the power and performance figures, even though the most passionate about the engine will tear their clothes. looking for high techand which is already offered with its ‘i’ variant, and respect for the environment.

Today it is not worth labeling a car as ‘green’ and then putting a diesel engine under the hood. Now people (especially those looking for an electric) are well informed. That is why the firm offers a car with zero emissions throughout the manufacturing process. Something that is still not looking to focus all its efforts on the next hydrogen car.

Because if; Among the plans of the brand is a vehicle that will work with this hydrogen fuel cell. In fact, it already has a date: it will be at the end of 2022 when the Germans launch what will be the first car with this technology, although it is not their big bet.

This will be the i Hydrogen NEXT, which is based on his x5 powered by an electric motor that works by means of a hydrogen battery. The choice of model is more than obvious, given that the space allowed by the platform of the X5 being an SUV facilitates the installation of very high pressure hydrogen tanks, the fuel cell itself, and other elements of the fully electric powertrain. It will be of rear wheel drive only.

Hydrogen technology has a lot of potential

This next hydrogen X5 will be a BMW car in which the fuel cell will react hydrogen stored at high pressure with oxygen taken from ordinary air. The chemical reaction produces electricity and water vapor, which is expelled through the exhaust pipe. A long history that has now returned to be a very feasible alternative. It is an alternative model, because until 2021 Mercedes had a similar model based on the GLC, but its development was abandoned in favor of the truck branch.

However, from the Munich company they do not see it at its best, and have even called it a ‘test model’ from which they do not expect great results or evolutions.

This view of the firm is contrary to some of its rivals because, although the industry is focused on purely electric cars, battery technology hydrogen has a lot of potential, which also eliminates emissions, allows rapid refueling and also offers longer range autonomy. This has been demonstrated with the outstanding Hyundai Nexo (here its technical sheet) and later with the Toyota Mirai, which has exceeded 1,000 kilometers with a single refueling.