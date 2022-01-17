BMW goes against the grain and develops new internal combustion engines

BMW has chosen to take a slightly different path, deciding to continue developing new generations of petrol and diesel engines . Frank Weber, Development Director of BMW, speaking with Auto Motor und Sport about the future arrival of the new 7 Series which will also be electric, highlighted that they are also working on new 6 and 8-cylinder endothermic engines as well.

The investment plans of most car manufacturers go in the direction of electrification . Manufacturers, also pushed by possible future bans on the sale of endothermic models, are progressively announcing timelines from which they will no longer sell petrol and diesel cars in some markets. There were also several announcements regarding the stop to the development of new generations of internal combustion engines.

With many auto markets likely not ready for full electrification by 2030, the BMW executive believes models with combustion engines will still be needed. Therefore, according to Weber, BMW will continue to build highly efficient petrol and diesel engines for new cars for many years to come.

It will be about state-of-the-art thrusters, very cleaner to comply with the increasingly stringent regulations in terms of polluting emissions. In particular, Weber promises a major leap forward in the next generation of 6-cylinder engines.

With the six-cylinder engine alone, we are reducing CO2 emissions more massively than ever before with a generational change.

These statements are therefore a confirmation of what Frank Weber said a few months ago when he stressed that there would be a future for endothermic vehicles and that they would still invest in these engines. As it emerged some time ago, it will be the latest investment by the German manufacturer in this direction. It will therefore be interesting to discover these new generation endothermic engines more efficient and cleaner that we will see in the future on the German brand’s cars.

Of course, BMW is pursuing its electrification plans at the same time. Several new battery-powered models will arrive in 2022. It is impossible not to remember that the new one will make its debut in 2025 Neue Klasse platform, which will be the basis for most of the manufacturer’s future vehicles, including electric ones.