bmw gs electric – Dueruote

The push towards the electric is – by will or necessity – inevitable for all manufacturers in the world of motorcycles. All the more so for those who are related (see Ducati And BMW) to the sector automotive, which is the driving force in this sector. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the CEO by BMW Italia, Massimiliano Di Silvestre, presenting the annual balance sheet of the company, stressed this concept. Which, in the case of BMW, applies to both four and two wheels. “Very soon we will present the definitive version of the scooter CE 04 , which for us represents a milestone in electric mobility on two wheels, “he said.

Alongside him, in the course of 2022, “the new K1600 and many news that we will announce in the coming months “.