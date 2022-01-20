bmw gs electric – Dueruote

The transition to battery powered drives is an “inevitable process”. The CEO of BMW Italia announces: “In the medium term the motorcycle range will be electrified”
The push towards the electric is – by will or necessity – inevitable for all manufacturers in the world of motorcycles. All the more so for those who are related (see Ducati And BMW) to the sector automotive, which is the driving force in this sector. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the CEO by BMW Italia, Massimiliano Di Silvestre, presenting the annual balance sheet of the company, stressed this concept. Which, in the case of BMW, applies to both four and two wheels. “Very soon we will present the definitive version of the scooter CE 04, which for us represents a milestone in electric mobility on two wheels, “he said.
Alongside him, in the course of 2022, “the new K1600 and many news that we will announce in the coming months “.
AN ELECTRIC GS
But it is clear that the push towards electricity does not only concern urban mobility: “It is an inevitable process – says Di Silvestre – so in the medium term we will also see the motorcycle range go towards electrification, including the GS“.
BMW: THE NUMBERS OF 2021
The Motorrad division also contributed to BMW’s success in Italy: 194,261 units were registered in the world (+ 14.8% year on year, best result ever). Of these, Italy (third global market after Germany and France) contributes 16,006 pieces (+ 18.5%). This is the best result ever in our country.
More in detail, BMW is the leader in the segment above 500cc, with a market share of 19.4%. Together, the R 1250 GS and sister Adventure total 6,461 pieces.