BMW i5 Touring, the electric station wagon we imagine it like this
BMW is progressively expanding its range of electric cars. After launching the i4 and iX, cars that are having excellent success in terms of sales, the German brand, in the course of 2022, will remove the veils on new battery-powered models including the new i5 based on the new generation of the BMW 5 Series. We have already seen the new battery-powered model on the road, obviously disguised. It shouldn’t differ much from the endothermic version since it will be based on the same platform.
For the German brand, the 5 Series is very important and therefore there is a lot of anticipation for the electric version. Apparently, it seems that the German brand wants to propose the future i5 also in Touring version namely with station wagon shapes. According to some rumors, the debut would be expected after the sedan version. This would be an interesting novelty given that, for the moment, most of the new electric cars launched on the market are SUVs / crossovers and sedans.
Starting from the spy photos and what we know about the BMW i5, we tried to imagine what the Touring version could be like. The result it is in the rendering that you can see.
So it looks like BMW also wants to bet on electric station wagons. The design, of course, will incorporate many elements of that of the new 5 Series and i5. The LED headlights will have a slim and elongated design. The front grille, just like in the other electric models of the German brand, will obviously be closed given the absence of the internal combustion engine. Any sportier M versions will have some dedicated details to make the look more aggressive.
At the level of the interior there should be no particular differences with the sedan versions. In particular, there will be a lot of technology. We will have a single panel inside which the instrumentation displays and the infotainment display are present. The Touring will, of course, offer a higher load capacity than the new 5 Series sedan.
On the front of the powertrain, the i5 Touring should adopt those of the i5 sedan. There will probably be more versions, both with single electric motor and with double motor. More information will come over the next few months as the debut of the new BMW 5 Series approaches.