BMW i5 Touring, the electric station wagon we imagine it like this

BMW is progressively expanding its range of electric cars. After launching the i4 and iX, cars that are having excellent success in terms of sales, the German brand, in the course of 2022, will remove the veils on new battery-powered models including the new i5 based on the new generation of the BMW 5 Series. We have already seen the new battery-powered model on the road, obviously disguised. It shouldn’t differ much from the endothermic version since it will be based on the same platform.

For the German brand, the 5 Series is very important and therefore there is a lot of anticipation for the electric version. Apparently, it seems that the German brand wants to propose the future i5 also in Touring version namely with station wagon shapes. According to some rumors, the debut would be expected after the sedan version. This would be an interesting novelty given that, for the moment, most of the new electric cars launched on the market are SUVs / crossovers and sedans.

Starting from the spy photos and what we know about the BMW i5, we tried to imagine what the Touring version could be like. The result it is in the rendering that you can see.