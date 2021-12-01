BMW i7, here it is in action on the snows of Sweden
BMW shared the first official photos of the i7, its future electric flagship. The car of the pictures obviously appears still disguised and intent on the classic winter tests on the snows of Sweden. The tests carried out in extreme climatic conditions are used to test the mechanics of the car. In this specific case, they also allow to test the electric motor and batteries at extremely low temperatures.
The most interesting thing, however, is that the German manufacturer has declared that the BMW i7 will have a fifth generation eDrive. Although recently there has been speculation of a possible variant even with 3 electric motors, currently, the fifth generation eDrive is present on the iX electric SUV. This SUV is offered in two versions with a powertrain always equipped with two electric motors with powers up to 370 kW / 500 hp. We already know, however, that an even more performing version will arrive in the future.
Will the BMW i7 adopt these powertrains? Possible, but to find out it will be necessary to wait for the arrival of new information. The presentation is expected in mid-2022 with commercialization likely to begin towards the end of the year or early 2023.
In terms of design, the BMW i7, as we had already seen thanks to some spy photos, will be very similar to the next generation BMW 7 Series. This is not surprising given that will share the same platform used for endothermic models.
A very different choice from that made by Mercedes, for example, which for its EQS (VIDEO) has decided to use a dedicated platform for electric cars only. And with the EQS the BMW i7 will enter into direct competition once on the market. The new 7 Series, as well as with endothermic engines, will also be offered with Plug-in units.