BMW i7, here it is in action on the snows of Sweden

BMW shared the first official photos of the i7, its future electric flagship. The car of the pictures obviously appears still disguised and intent on the classic winter tests on the snows of Sweden. The tests carried out in extreme climatic conditions are used to test the mechanics of the car. In this specific case, they also allow to test the electric motor and batteries at extremely low temperatures.

The most interesting thing, however, is that the German manufacturer has declared that the BMW i7 will have a fifth generation eDrive. Although recently there has been speculation of a possible variant even with 3 electric motors, currently, the fifth generation eDrive is present on the iX electric SUV. This SUV is offered in two versions with a powertrain always equipped with two electric motors with powers up to 370 kW / 500 hp. We already know, however, that an even more performing version will arrive in the future.