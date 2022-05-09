BMW is forced to do without Android Auto in its cars

Related news

And while Mercedes is looking for other alternatives for its cars, BMW has just announced that so that the waiting time for delivery from their cars to their customers, going to temporarily do without Android Auto. And it all has to do with the blissful shortage of semiconductors that all vehicle manufacturers suffer from.

The wait goes on forever in the delivery of cars for BMW

You just have to go through some dealers of the leading brands to inquire about the delivery date of certain models. And yes, they spend six months for it to be quite an odyssey access the purchase of one.

Via Phandroid, the German automotive giant has announced that to prevent its customers from waiting too long for their vehicles, it will do without the Android Auto and CarPlay functionality in their cars.

This measure affects customers of United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and France. Of course, it is due to the shortage of chips and the models already in the factory with the 6P1 production code will not offer the possibility of enjoying the Android Auto experience in these cars.

The only positive news to come out of BMW’s announcement today is that by the end of June it will release a software update to restore features like Android Auto, CarPlay and WiFi.

A great existing problem for the automobile market since, apart from this shortage of chips, there are many who are still waiting for real aid to switch to the electric vehicle and thus sell their fossil fuel burning car.

Of course, the opportunity provided by Aptoide with Mercedes may be the example to follow and a temporary route while chips are available to carry Google and Apple solutions.

