BMW iX, easy and powerful luxury electric: here is the future – The Test by ANSA Motori

BMW drops the ace in the luxury electric sector with iX. The result of in-depth technological research, it represents the most advanced point of sustainable mobility. Not the very high power, not the driving assistance systems, but the new concept of complete man-machine fusion is the real revolution of this car with dream lines.

ANSA Motori subjected the BMW iX xDrive50 to a long test drive: 495 cm long, 197 wide and 170 cm high, has a monstre wheelbase of 300 cm and is as agile as a small car. The lines are obviously BMW, but carried into the future. At the front, the large double kidney contains a concentrate of technology essential for all autonomous driving systems. The slim headlamps illuminate the road with an ‘intelligent’ LED beam of light.

The handles flush with the bodywork and the frameless front doors – as in the sports cars – lighten the line of an impressive car. At the rear, the large tailgate is framed by high visibility LED headlights.

On board, the driving position is something new, unprecedented, which beats the time for every competitor in the segment. A single panel curved towards the driver encloses the double screen of the 12.3 “digital dashboard and the 14.9” iDrive multimedia system: a true cinema. The finishes, usually of the highest level, come to touch perfection. The gear selector, as well as the knob to control each function of the infotainment on the tunnel and the seat adjustment buttons, are in a special transparent resin that resembles a diamond. An exceptional option is the Bowers & Wilkins audio system, with speakers also installed inside the seat to fully enjoy the music and be truly surrounded by crystal clear sound. A whim of five thousand euros.

The BMW iX xDrive50 object of our test is powered by a propulsion system consisting of two electric motors: one on the front axle and another on the rear, for a total power of 523 HP and 760 Nm of torque. The 0-100 km / h sprint burns out in just 4.6 seconds, and the top speed is self-limited to 200 km / h, which can be reached very easily. The 111.5 kWh battery guarantees a mileage of over 620 km in the WLTP circuit, which becomes about 450 in real life. However many, if compared to the autonomy of other electric cars in the same segment.

At the wheel, it’s like two people always drive. In the hustle and bustle of city traffic, the iX is capable of performing the most boring functions. It reads the road signs, stops and starts by itself, even after long stops, follows the flow of cars. When maneuvering, you can rely on the assistance systems with total tranquility: both for traveling long stretches in reverse and in parking lots. We have tested it several times, even in the narrow spaces of the center of Rome. The car, docilely, can easily slip into even places slightly larger than its size by itself, despite the thousands of maneuvers necessary that send every other assistance system tested so far into a tailspin. Everything, always having the exact position of the vehicle under control thanks to a system of cameras and surveys as complete as it is effective.

On the motorway, the adaptive cruise control is very soft in adapting to the circumstances – it does not tear, it does not pinch – and it is only one of a thousand aids that work in unison to allow the car to travel practically by itself. The car always remains hinged to the road, even in the most demanding curves faced at high speed, and continues remaining perfectly in trim even with the autopilot. From the driver’s seat you must, of course, keep track of the road and what happens around it, but this is different from the ‘fatigue’ of driving. But in this case, do not worry: the passenger seat is equipped, as an option, with a massage system that also comes into action autonomously to relieve backs so sensitive that they become stiff even on such comfortable seats.

The four-wheel steering makes driving even more certain: they make you forget the two and a half tons of weight, giving the feeling of total reliability. In acceleration, the iX is lightning fast and the rustle is barely noticeable, also thanks to a Cx equal to 0.25: well below that of many sedans. Another feature, really appreciable in an electric car with such an imposing battery, is the absence of that sensation of heavy mass, of crushing to the ground that characterizes, especially in speed, all battery-powered cars that are invariably weighed down by the accumulators positioned. on the floor. Obviously, the center of gravity is also low for the iX, but the ability to self-adjust the height from the ground according to the conditions makes driving totally comfortable.

The 111.5 kW battery deserves a separate discussion. We have recharged it in all conditions: from the domestic socket – the cheapest solution, but which takes almost 36 hours for a full tank – to the 150 kWh columns, which guarantee complete recharging in about 40 minutes. Too bad that, in the latter case, the consumer price is close to 80 cents per kW. Translated: about 90 euros for a full and 450 km of road.

Of course, those who buy this BMW immediately know that their wallet will suffer: if this iX costs around 103,000 euros in the basic version, the set-up object of our test reaches almost 150,000 thanks to the full range of options, many of which however necessary to fully enjoy a car that writes a new chapter in electric mobility.