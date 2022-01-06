BMW iX Flow, just one click to change the body color

Is it possible to change the color of the car body with a simple button? BMW made it possible on the BMW iX Flow concept developed in collaboration with E Ink and shown at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. We had already mentioned it yesterday when a video was leaked showing this very particular novelty. The manufacturer then explained how this technology works in addition to telling several other news that we will see in the future on its cars. But let’s go in order.

CHANGE THE COLOR WHEN YOU WANT

If you are not sure which color to buy your car, BMW has come up with a really interesting solution. At CES, the manufacturer unveiled the BMW iX Flow which features technology that allows you to change the color of the bodywork in seconds by pressing a simple button. However, we should not expect to find this innovative solution available on production cars in a short time. At the moment it is a research project but in the future it is not certain that we will not really have the possibility to change the color of the bodywork with a click. The German brand explains that the color change is possible thanks to a coating specially developed for the bodywork.

Through an electrical impulse, electrophoretic technology brings different color pigments to the surface, making the body take on the desired color. This solution is based, specifically, on technology developed by E Ink, just the one present in the displays of the very common eReaders. The SUV’s shell contains millions of microcapsules, equivalent in diameter to the thickness of a human hair, which contain negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments. Through a stimulation by means of an electric field it is possible to make the white or black pigments collect on the surface of the microcapsule, giving the body the desired shade. To achieve this effect on a vehicle’s bodywork requires the application of many precisely fitted ePaper segments. Generative design processes are implemented to ensure that all body parts reflect the characteristic contours of the vehicle and the resulting variations in light and shadow. Generative design algorithms allow for the malleability and flexibility needed to adapt the ePaper to the vehicle’s design lines. Laser cutting technologies guarantee high precision in the creation of each section. After applying the various parts and connecting the power supply to stimulate the electric field, the body is heated and sealed to ensure optimal and uniform color reproduction during each change. BMW therefore takes the concept of personalization to the extreme. Of course, no one has explained how resistant this special paint is to time and bad weather. However, such technology opens up interesting prospects for the future. All that remains is to be patient and await further developments.

BMW TAKES CINEMA IN THE CAR

At CES 2022, BMW introduced digital art to the interior of its cars. The builder presented also the Digital Art Mode that will arrive on its cars and that is part of My Modes which are described as “unique moments that enhance the BMW driving experience by creating a synergy between the vehicle’s functions and its interior design“. In other words, depending on the driving situation and mood it is possible, via a button, to change the driving and steering control, lighting and mood sound, as well as the combination of colors and the graphics of the BMW Curved Display.





Digital Art Mode will arrive on the BMW iX M60 and then in the course of 2022 also on other models of the German manufacturer. For some selected models, Digital Art Mode will be available as an optional custom feature, configured directly at the factory, while for others it may be retrofitted via remote software updates integrated into the user interface. The images that will be reproduced through the BMW Curved Display were created thanks to the collaboration with the Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei. The My Modes, therefore, allow you to customize the experience on board the car. At CES 2022, the German brand premiered another particularly exclusive version of the My Modes in combination with a new in-car entertainment system for future BMW models. This is the My Mode Theater that transforms the rear of the cabin into a cinema private, with surround sound and 5G connectivity thanks to the BMW Theater Screen, a widescreen display in 32: 9 format. Thanks to this novelty, rear passengers will be able to access a personalized entertainment program available on the 31-inch ultra-wide display with a resolution of up to 8K. Thanks to the zoom function, the broadcast program can be reproduced in 16: 9, 21: 9 or even 32: 9 format.



