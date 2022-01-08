BMW iX Flow: the body changes color

CHANGE COLOR WITH A CLICK – At CES 2022, the leading international trade fair for the hi-tech sector, the BMW presented the concept iX Flow, equipped with the technology that allows it to change the color of the bodywork with a simple click. But how does this interesting innovation work? The Munich house was based on electrophoretic coloring, collaborating for the development of the technology with E Ink, a company known in the production of displays for Ebooks (the best known are Kindle and Kobo). With it, the materials reflect the ambient light and do not need a backlight, as happens for normal displays.

HOW DOES IT WORK – In order to “change” the external the BMW iX Flow has millions of microcapsules, with a thickness equal to that of human hair, embedded in a film glued to the body, with an application similar to wrapping. Each of these micro elements contains white pigments (with negative electric charge) and black pigments (with positive charge), which, stimulated by an electric field, collect on the surface of the microcapsules, giving the panels the desired color.

LATEST GENERATION DESIGN – To develop the BMW iX Flow, the German house had to make sure that the color variations and their consequent arrangement respected the line of the car and the relative variations of light and shadow. Finally, after connecting the power supply to the film, the bodywork is heated and sealed, so as to uniform the color at each change and use. But this solution will not focus only on the exteriors, in the future it will also be used for the interiors, for a 360 ° modifiable car.

MORE EFFICIENCY – Electrophoretic coloring is not a technology developed solely for vanity or aesthetic needs. In fact, each color has some physical properties, functional to reflect light, or to absorb thermal energy. Moving on to the practical side, therefore, in the hot days with strong sunlight you can choose one light tint, while on the contrary with cold temperatures a dark external color can be adopted. Doing so optimizes the environment inside the passenger compartment, making more efficient, for example, the use of the air conditioner and with it the energy consumption. A very useful solution for electric cars, which would thus increase the autonomy of the battery, adapting the color of the vehicle according to climatic changes. Furthermore, the energy required for electrophoretic technology is very low, it is only needed when changing the color, because just like the Ebooks it does not need current to light up, but instead reflects the light present in the environment.