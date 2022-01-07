Bmw iX M60, features and performances of the German super SUV

The top of the range of the Bavarian electric SUV was shown at the Ces in Las Vegas. Extremely high power and devastating torque but also a battery capable of guaranteeing long distances during normal journeys. The market launch is scheduled for the summer

And there are three. First 40, then 50 and now it’s up to the SUV Bmw IX M60. Electric, of course. But that M has a precise meaning of immediate understanding, among those who speak the Bavarian language with inflections of a double helix white and blue: very high performance and pushed sportiness. Shown these days at the Ces in Las Vegas, the new luxury model that will represent the top of the BMW electric range will be produced in the Chinese factory in Dingolfing and will arrive on international markets in June 2022.

Bmw IX M60: engine and performance – The propulsion of the SUV (they call it Sav, activity instead of utility, but nothing changes in people’s perception) Bmw iX M60 is entrusted to two synchronous electric motors, one placed on each axis. All-wheel drive and overwhelming combined power, a whopping 455 kW, corresponding to 619 HP. This value is reached for short periods, less than 10 seconds. Under normal conditions, the output amounts to 397 kW / 540 hp. The rear engine has a power of 360 kW / 489 Hp, the front one delivers 190 kW / 258 Hp. The maximum torque is frightening, 1,015 Nm are declared (provisional data) in Sport mode; if the Launch Control function is activated at the start, it even rises to 1,100 Nm. Delivered, as for any electric motor, all immediately. Performance: 3.8 seconds are indicated in 0-100 acceleration, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km / h.

Battery and autonomy Bmw IX M60 – All that strength available how much energy does it need? A lot. So the accumulators are very capacious, 105.2 kWh net and 111.5 gross. Provisional data on the combined Wltp cycle indicate a range of 566 km, while consumption is between 21.7 and 24.7 kWh per 100 km. The on-board charger accepts powers up to 11 kW in alternating current and 200 in direct current. By finding a column of such power, enough energy could be recovered for 150 km in 10 minutes, while it would take 35 to go from 10 to 80% of the nominal charge.

Bmw IX M60, electronics and suspension – How can a road car drop to the ground almost instantly over a thousand Nm (1,100 with Launch Control) without crumbling the tires and without losing traction in an infinite skidding? This is where the suspension and control electronics come into play. In the BMW IX M60, as in the range colleagues, only the rear engine is active in normal driving situations. The one on the front axle intervenes when the rear is about to lose grip or in the event of high lateral acceleration; the distribution of the torque between the axles and between the wheels of the same axle is electroactuated, therefore extremely faster and more precise than what happens using a traditional mechanical differential. Furthermore, the traction control electronics are integrated directly into the engine control unit, making the reaction of the system even faster compared to the normal connection to an external control unit, such as that of the DSC. Response times are ten times shorter. As for the suspensions (front double oscillating arm and rear multilink five-arm layout), they are of the pneumatic type with variable setting with electronically controlled shock absorbers. The air that drives the suspension is individually adjusted for each individual wheel.

January 6 – 5:29 pm

