BMW iX1, the new electric is once again spied on the road

BMW iX1 is one of the next 100% electric models that the automaker will debut. This is basically the battery version of the new generation of the X1 on which the brand is working. We have seen the electric model on the road, always disguised, already a few times. Now, new spy photos arrive showing the future iX1 parked at an Ikea parking lot.

The new spy photos, therefore, they are much closer than those of the past.

NO DOUBLE KIDNEYS XL

Camouflage is always present but some details can be seen better. The good news is that the new photos confirm that the double kidney (closed due to the absence of the internal combustion engine) it will not have exaggerated dimensions as, however, we can see on some new models such as the BMW i4. Therefore, the dimensions of the double kidney should not differ too much from those of the current model on the market.

From the front you can also see the optical groups that have a slim design. The rear ones, on the other hand, show some similarities with those of the BMW iX3. The shots also allow you to observe the interiors. The most interesting elements are, unfortunately, covered. However, past spy photos had made it possible to discover that the iX1 will be able to count on a very large panel inside which the displays of the instrumentation and infotainment which will have the iDrive 8 platform. This is a solution that we can find on many of the latest models of the German brand.

On the specifics of the powertrain, BMW has been very careful not to leak anything specific for the moment. Given the smaller size than the iX3, there will certainly be a smaller battery with less capacity. Some reports claim that the iX1 could be offered in two variants with different motors and batteries.

Obviously, all these details can only be discovered at the time of presentation of this new electric model. In this regard, there is talk of by the end of the year.

[Foto spia: CarScoops]

