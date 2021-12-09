BMW M 1000 RR, here is the LEGO Technic kit. Arrive in time for the Befana

For the motorcycle enthusiasts and, in particular, of the BMW M 1000 RR, comes a very interesting gift idea. LEGO Technic made a kit from ben 1,920 pieces which allows you to build an extremely detailed 1: 5 scale model of this two-wheeled super sports car. A project resulting from the collaboration between LEGO Technic and BMW Motorrad.

Those who hope to be able to give themselves this model for Christmas may be disappointed. In fact, it will be on sale in LEGO Stores and on LEGO.com from 1 January 2022. Therefore, it can only be received in time for the Befana. If you want to buy it through other authorized LEGO dealers, you will need to be patient even more. In fact, it will be available through these additional channels only from March 1, 2022. The price? 199.99 euros.

The BMW M 1000 RR made by LEGO Technic is reproduced in all original details. Features of this scale model made using the famous colored bricks include: a fully functional (crazier) three-speed gearbox, front and rear suspension, front steering, a “gold chain”, three different dashboard options. dashboard and a plated windshield. In addition, the kit also includes a tripod and a display plate.