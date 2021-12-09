BMW M 1000 RR, here is the LEGO Technic kit. Arrive in time for the Befana
For the motorcycle enthusiasts and, in particular, of the BMW M 1000 RR, comes a very interesting gift idea. LEGO Technic made a kit from ben 1,920 pieces which allows you to build an extremely detailed 1: 5 scale model of this two-wheeled super sports car. A project resulting from the collaboration between LEGO Technic and BMW Motorrad.
Those who hope to be able to give themselves this model for Christmas may be disappointed. In fact, it will be on sale in LEGO Stores and on LEGO.com from 1 January 2022. Therefore, it can only be received in time for the Befana. If you want to buy it through other authorized LEGO dealers, you will need to be patient even more. In fact, it will be available through these additional channels only from March 1, 2022. The price? 199.99 euros.
The BMW M 1000 RR made by LEGO Technic is reproduced in all original details. Features of this scale model made using the famous colored bricks include: a fully functional (crazier) three-speed gearbox, front and rear suspension, front steering, a “gold chain”, three different dashboard options. dashboard and a plated windshield. In addition, the kit also includes a tripod and a display plate.
According to LEGO, this kit also gives a glimpse into the production processes of the original BMW. Thanks to the 1,920 pieces, all motorcycle enthusiasts can have several hours of fun building the BMW M 1000 RR which they can then display in plain sight in their living room.
- Model without display: 27.7 cm high / 45.5 cm long / 17 cm wide
- Model on a display stand: 32.6cm high / 45.5cm long / 17cm wide
- Racing stand model: 11 ” high / 46 ” long / 6 ” wide
Samuel Tacchi, designer of the LEGO Group, commented:
It was a lot of fun to study the structure of such an important model for BMW Motorrad. There is a reason these beautiful bikes are so loved around the world by motorcyclists and we are sure our LEGO Technic version will be as successful as the real product. The set has a design faithful to the original, equipped with complex but at the same time functional parts: building it is a real challenge and the result is visually splendid. This model is also the largest LEGO Technic Bike set ever made and we know the building experience will be as immersive as the adrenaline of taking the real bike to the track.