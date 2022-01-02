BMW M3 Competition: a new officer in the Australian police

There Australian police he has nothing to complain about, at least in terms of fleet. In fact, she recently joined the team of Victoria Police Highway Patrol the new BMW M3 Competition (if you haven’t, take a look at our test) which has been specially customized for this new role. White tint with yellow and blue Highway Patrol graphics to which is added the written (inverted) Police on the hood, in addition to the blue and red lights .

One more weapon against crime

A remarkable purchase, considering the performance of the M3; acceleration from 0-100 instead it is 3.9 seconds. Combined with the engine there is then the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. According to what emerges, the sportswoman is already in action for her probationary period, during which she will carry out specific and top secret tasks for the Australian police force.

The new BMW M3 Competition, within the Australian fleet, is in good company. The sister BMW M5 Competition in 2019 also passed from the Victoria Police Highway Patrol, the previous year was the turn of the Mercedes-AMG E43, but there was also no lack of electric SUVs, such as the Tesla Model X.

