BMW M440i: price, interior, performance, driving on the road

He lets himself be watched. I better focus on her again. Net of all the discussions ignited by the front grille, which you may like or not, in Aventurin rot metallic (2,000 euros) the 4 Series Gran Coupé makes a good impression live. Thanks also to some refined details, such as the doors without the upper window frames and the two-tone 19 ”alloy wheels, also optional. Inside, those accustomed to BMWs will feel at home, finding the dashboard and multimedia in common with other models from Munich. The sloping roof limits the accessibility a little for those who take a seat on the sofa but, once seated, there is a fair amount of space for the legs. Any third passenger, however, will have to deal with the encumbrance of the transmission tunnel. As for luggage, the House declares a load capacity between 470 and 1,290 liters. Without forgetting the practicality offered by the tailgate.

An engine with the car around. The 3.0 six-cylinder turbo is worth the ticket price on its own. The 374 horsepower is very ready at the slightest touch of the accelerator, and can push the M440i Gran Coupe from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.7 seconds. Without doing without the light 48V electrification: a discreet presence, which does not disturb the relationship between the engine and the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The second generation of the BMW GT also receives several changes to the chassis, along with increased torsional stiffness. The step has lengthened by 5 centimeters, for a total of 2 meters and 86, while the center of gravity is closer to the ground; the carriageways have increased by 3 centimeters behind and by 5 in front. Measures that go in love and accord with the all-wheel drive of the M440i (which prefers the rear axle, enriched by a dedicated rear differential), and the suspension calibration, specific (as well as that of the gearbox).