BMW M440i: price, interior, performance, driving on the road
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_road / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-14.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-14.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-15.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-15.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-16.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-16.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-17.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-17.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-18.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-18.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-19.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-19.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-20.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-20.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-21.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-21.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-22.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-22.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-23.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-23.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-24.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_performance_drive_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-24.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-25.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-25.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-26.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-26.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/primo_contatto/2021/ 11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_guida_on_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-27.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ first_contact / 2021/11/10 / bmw_m440i_price_interni_prestazioni_driver_on_road / gallery / rbig / 2021-BMW-M440i-Gran-Coupe-27.jpg “,” caption “:”
BMW M440i – Born to travel (fast) “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”
As I slip through the traffic on the outskirts of Munich, sitting in the Vernasca leather seat of the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe, I can’t help but think that I’d gladly go back to Milan with her. It has everything you need on a four-door touring car: a powerful engine to tackle the Autobahn well over 200 km / h (where it can) and a sustained attitude but not such as to make you feel every little corrugation of the asphalt. To devour distances without striking a shot. Instead, I have to put up with a “Munich-Frankfurt-Malpensa” plane combo for a total of seven hours of travel.
He lets himself be watched. I better focus on her again. Net of all the discussions ignited by the front grille, which you may like or not, in Aventurin rot metallic (2,000 euros) the 4 Series Gran Coupé makes a good impression live. Thanks also to some refined details, such as the doors without the upper window frames and the two-tone 19 ”alloy wheels, also optional. Inside, those accustomed to BMWs will feel at home, finding the dashboard and multimedia in common with other models from Munich. The sloping roof limits the accessibility a little for those who take a seat on the sofa but, once seated, there is a fair amount of space for the legs. Any third passenger, however, will have to deal with the encumbrance of the transmission tunnel. As for luggage, the House declares a load capacity between 470 and 1,290 liters. Without forgetting the practicality offered by the tailgate.
An engine with the car around. The 3.0 six-cylinder turbo is worth the ticket price on its own. The 374 horsepower is very ready at the slightest touch of the accelerator, and can push the M440i Gran Coupe from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.7 seconds. Without doing without the light 48V electrification: a discreet presence, which does not disturb the relationship between the engine and the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The second generation of the BMW GT also receives several changes to the chassis, along with increased torsional stiffness. The step has lengthened by 5 centimeters, for a total of 2 meters and 86, while the center of gravity is closer to the ground; the carriageways have increased by 3 centimeters behind and by 5 in front. Measures that go in love and accord with the all-wheel drive of the M440i (which prefers the rear axle, enriched by a dedicated rear differential), and the suspension calibration, specific (as well as that of the gearbox).
Shipped. As I said, this BMW seems to have been created specifically to travel fast, very fast. His chosen ground? The wide mixed, where you can give free rein to the 374 horses (immediately available at the slightest touch on the accelerator), appreciate the tenacious roadholding and an all-wheel drive that can behave almost as a rear. With a well-finished timbre from the sound point of view, which is good. When the curves tighten, the 1,900 kilos of the M440i can all be felt: it is useless to expect overtime, in these cases, even with the Sport Plus mode on. The balance is however remarkable and the sensations coming from the steering tell of a command with a feeling appropriate to the type of car, even if not overly sensitive and full of information.
Wide range. Together with the M440i (€ 79,300), the list of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé includes 420d (from € 53,300), 420d xDrive (from 55,450), 420i (from 53,150) and 430i (from 58,150). The last two are the only ones that cannot count on the 48v mild hybrid system. And if you were tired of cylinders and pistons, here is the i4, pure electric available in two variants: M50, with 544 horsepower and a declared range of 520 km, and the eDrive40, 340 hp and up to 590 km with a recharge. With prices between 60,900 and 73,000 euros.