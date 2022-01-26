BMW M8 Competition, small tweaks for the sports car. The V8 does not change

And after the restyling of the 8 Series, BMW also announced an update to the sporty M8 Competition which continues to be offered in variants Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé. It is a high-performance model that also offers a lot of luxury. A detailed update since the German brand did not want to overturn this model. For the moment there is no information on prices for the Italian market (we will update the article as soon as these details arrive). Let’s see, now, the main news.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

The tweaks to the look are few and all targeted. First of all, there are new colors for the bodywork. BMW talks about 8 colors available for the three variants of its M8 Competition. Tweaks also to the optical groups where we find BMW Laser headlights equipped with the Selective Beam function. There are also black Shadow Line details on the bodywork. Also new are the 20-inch alloy wheelsequipped with tires in the sizes 275/35 R 20 at the front and 285/35 R 20 at the rear. As for the interior, however, BMW has improved the technological equipment of its M8 Competition. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional. Therefore, inside the cockpit we can find a 12.3-inch instrumentation display and a 12.3-inch touch screen for infotainment (10.25 inches previously). BMW Maps online navigation and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant are also standard. These are novelties also present in the restyling of the 8 Series.

Inside the cabin, the M sports seats also stand out. Alternatively, you can choose the M Carbon seats. To underline the luxury of the car, the presence of series of Alcantara and Merino leather upholstery.

ENGINE AND SAFETY