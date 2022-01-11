BMW overtakes Mercedes in 2021

CHANGES AT THE TOP – With a 2021 to forget for the sector due to the collapse of production due to the lack of electronic components, the BMW manages to emerge in terms of worldwide deliveries reaching the first place. The house in Munich thus manages to overcome the Mercedes, which had held the category leadership since 2016. The data refer to the two individual brands and not to the groups, so the figures for MINI and Rolls-Royce (for BMW), as well as for Smart, Maybach and Daimler are therefore excluded from the calculation. Trucks (instead part of the Mercedes group).

SOME METRICS – According to the first estimates (which will be made official by the end of the month) the brand alone BMW Has delivered 2.2 million cars. Results that are realigned with the numbers achieved before the pandemic (2,168,516 vehicles sold in 2019) and that revive the brand, after the 7.2% decline in the market in 2020. Mercedes closed 2021 down by 5% compared to the previous year, with sales equal to 2.05 million of units. The last quarter of the year weighed heavily on the Stuttgart company, with production capacity down by 25% due to the lack of raw materials.

ELECTRIC FOCUS – Even Mercedes, like many other companies in the sector, has decided to invest resources in production in vehicles with more profit margin, precisely to cope with supply difficulties. Sales of the electrified cars of the Stuttgart manufacturer therefore grow considerably, both plug-in and battery-powered, registering an increase of 69% and a record of 227,458 units at the end of 2021. there are 48,936 vehicles sold, of which 16,370 are orders for the EQS luxury sedan. The same trend is also marked by BMW, which in December 2021 announced the delivery of the one millionth electrified car.

THE DEMAND FOR LUXURY IS GROWING – Mercedes also notes growth in the year just ended with double-digit numbers for requests for high-end car. In fact, the German manufacturer managed to keep margins high, increasing the marketing of the S-Class (+ 40%) and the group’s niche brands by 40%: Maybach (+ 51%) and AMG (+ 17%). The volumes of the Maybach luxury range, which rose to 15,730 models with approximately 900 months exported to China alone, should be emphasized.

THE GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS – If, on the other hand, we look at the individual markets, an important one decline in sales of Mercedes concerns the European area, with a contraction equal to 11%, while within the borders in Germany, there is a decrease of 25%. Same fate in Asia, but with much lower numbers, where the shares drop by 1.6% (with -2% in China). On the contrary, demand in the North American market is growing (+0.3) with an increase of 0.4% in the USA.