BMW R 18 The Wal. Shinya Kimura’s Big Boxer – News

Shinya Kimura hardly needs any introduction: the first hour customizer with the Zero Engineering, creator of minimalist lines that have made school, later television talent with the 2005 show Biker Build-Off and then founder of his Chabott Engineering that we visited a few years ago to touch his personal and certainly unmistakable creations.

Shinya is a reference in the world of specials and he is one of the few customizers who does not create 3D projects, mockups or drawings, his bikes are born relying on his talent and inspiration of the moment: he creates the pieces as the project progresses, letting himself be carried away by what the bike conveys in terms of inspiration and imagination. Today he produces a few motorcycles a year, exclusively for customers towards whom he feels mutual empathy and no pressure. The great passion that drives him, which he himself defines “Passion for all the bikes that were born in this world” led him to create his own special based on BMW R 18, the “The Wal” which is the third one-off based on R 18 made for the “SoulFuel” series, the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and established customizers such as Roland Sands and Dirk Oehlerking, who took care of the other two “big boxer” specials.

For Kimura, who we know for her creations based on Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, Ducati, “The Wal” project started with “A visit to the BMW Motorrad R 18 development team in Germany. I got to know the boundless passion and innovative strength that prevails at BMW Motorrad. Finally, in February 2021 in California, I rode the standard R 18 for a few hundred kilometers to get acquainted with the character of the bike. After meeting her, I created my own interpretation of the R 18, in which I used all my skills as a customizer “in a process of creation that kept him busy. from February to the end of June to finish “The Wal” and a further two weeks for some mechanical refinements.

The bike, technically does not differ too much from the production model: “I built the R 18 entirely for myself. When I drove the production R 18, I thought it would suit my build and driving preferences better if I designed it to be a little more” frontal ” “Thanks to a fairing. I decided to maintain the frame, wheels and tires, as well as suspension elements and brakes because I didn’t feel the need to change them after riding the bike. I also wanted to be able to drive my R 18 long distances feeling and enjoying the legendary boxer engine. It was essential for me to preserve the two characters of the R 18 as I experienced them while driving. Thanks to its powerful engine, on the one hand the bike is wild and has almost inexhaustible power, while on the other it is totally affable. Own like a whale, hence the German animal name for this R 18, which for me is something like a “Sports Endurancer” “.

Change the reservoir, now larger and more capacious at around 3.8 liters, the saddle was designed by Kimura and then made in Japan by BACKDROP Leathers, while at the front there is a fairing with two asymmetrically arranged headlights. The footpegs have been moved back about 5 cm, the handlebar is now 20 cm narrower and positioned 15 cm lower than the original and the particular rough texture painting gives the bike a unique appearance thanks also to the bronze-colored powder paint, applied only after the components have been hammered to give texture to the surface: the exhaust remains the standard one but is painted in black.

“What I like most about the my version of the R 18 is that I was able to change the style and seating position to my liking without affecting the excellent original functionality of the R 18. However, drastically changing the seat position and adding my own style and taste was a great challenge in my interpretation of BMW heritage. Plus, all the computer systems and cabling were quite new to me and I learned a lot, “he says Kimura, satisfied with the result.

Beyond the style, in Kimura’s bikes they are lots of small details that could make you fall in love and this R 18 is no exception: lovers of the genre could shine their eyes at the sight of the processing of the fuel cap, for the solution chosen for the two rear-view mirrors (one very small under the right knob, the other in bottom left just above the head), observing the bracket that holds the fairing, and so on in a mix of craftsmanship and flair which remains the trademark of the Japanese customizer.