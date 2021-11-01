Business

BMW, R NineT Urban G / S or R 1250 GS?

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman40 mins ago
Dear director, in love at first sight with the Urban G / S, I bought it two years ago, traveling 16,000 kilometers. After two years I decided to sell this bike and buy a Guzzi. I’m sure the only thing I’ll miss is the exuberant, exceptional engine. But I will not miss the absolute inconvenience on the slightest roughness of the asphalt, the need to bring oil in tow to top it up, use the odometer to know how long you have before refueling. You can’t spend 15,000 euros for a Scarabeo with a wonderful engine. Sooner or later fashions will be overtaken by the true essence of motorcycling and the GS will no longer be the best-selling bike. As an old reply from the Motociclismo editorial staff says to a letter from a reader: “the Panda is also the best-selling car in Italy, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best”.

Antonio – Viterbo

Source link

