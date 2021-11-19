BMW: the new electric flagship iX comes from the future – Tests and News

It is ready to hit roads around the world starting this November, but the new BMW iX comes straight from the future. Designed to be at the forefront in all its aspects and sustainable, not only in terms of zero emissions but for its entire production cycle, the electric flagship of the propeller house is a concentrate of design, travel comfort, but also of dynamic driving and technological insights that project it into a future that, obviously, has already arrived.

At the basis of the project, now a reality of the BMW Group, is the intention to interpret a new concept of Sport Activity Vehicle, conceived from the beginning for purely electric mobility and with a potential also aimed at the future development of autonomous driving, connectivity and of digital services, all translated in terms of premium mobility. At launch, the new iX will be available in two model variants, both featuring an electric all-wheel drive system, with a combined output of 385 kW / 523 hp in the BMW iX xDrive50 and 240 kW / 326 hp in the BMW iX xDrive40. The range, calculated on the basis of the WLTP cycle, reaches 630 kilometers in the BMW iX xDrive50 and 425 kilometers in the BMW iX xDrive40.

Driving in every situation is controlled by the electric all-wheel drive system which distributes the drive torque between the front and rear wheels efficiently to adapt to the road. Intelligent control allows for fully variable power transfer ranging from highly efficient pure rear-wheel drive to an all-wheel drive suspension that maximizes traction. Added to this is the wheel slip limitation technology integrated in the engine control unit, which is mounted for the first time in tandem with all-wheel drive, which leads to further improvement in traction and driving stability. On the performance front, the BMW iX xDrive50 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.6 seconds, while the BMW iX xDrive40 achieves the same result from a standstill in 6.1 seconds.

On the interior front, everything has been designed for maximum comfort and for an immediate ‘dialogue’ with the car. Plenty of space and newly designed seats with integrated head restraints create a luxurious ambience. The absence of a central tunnel allows more space for the legs, for the gloveboxes and for the center console that resembles a high-finish piece of furniture.

The control panel with sensing bars and active touch input together with the rocker switch for gear selection add some very modern details.

In addition to the BMW Curved Display, the hexagonal steering wheel and the integration of the frameless headlamp for the optional head-up display contribute to the ‘futuristic’ interior concept.

As an option there is also the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with integrated speakers not visible in the headrests and a 4D Audio function that uses the boss shakers in the front seats, for a maximum sound experience. Speaking of sounds and in addition to acoustic protection for pedestrians, the BMW iX has a specially composed driving sound.

The BMW IconicSounds Electric function, included as standard, also makes it possible to add new sound variants to the acoustic repertoire composed in collaboration with film soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer. The BMW iX will arrive on the market with a price list that starts from 84 thousand euros for the iX xDrive40, up to 103 thousand euros for the iX xDrive50.

