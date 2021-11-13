BMW “The Wal”, Shinya Kimura’s aggressive R 18

A unique example, made by the famous Japanese designer for the “SoulFuel” series, the collaboration between Bmw Motorrad and selected customizers

The first was Roland Sands, then Dirk Oehlerking, now it’s the turn of Shinya Kimura, the father of the so-called “Zero Style” motorcycle, called by BMW to interpret, according to his personal vision, an R 18. The collaboration gave birth to a new and unique model made for the “SoulFuel” series, the special project between the German brand and selected customizers.

Kimura’s BMW R 18 – Lately, Shinya Kimura, who usually prefers to work on traditional motorcycles, has started to devote himself to projects based on more modern motorcycles. And what better occasion to customize a mighty two-wheeler that embodies a retro soul and modern technology as only the Bmw R 18 can do? Especially when the bike is equipped with the powerful 1,802cc Boxer. As stated by the Japanese designer: “The starting point is the R 18, powered by the last and biggest engine I’ve ever worked on. It all started with a visit to the BMW Motorrad R 18 development team in Germany. way of getting to know the boundless passion and innovative strength that prevails in Bmw Motorrad. Finally, in February 2021 in California, I drove the standard R 18 for a few hundred km to become familiar with the character of the bike. After getting to know it, I created my personal interpretation of the R 18, in which I used all my skills as a customizer “.

Kimura’s bikes created exclusively “by hand” – In Kimura’s studio there are no sketches, drawings, blueprints or mockups during the construction process, but only a precise idea of ​​what the client wants or, in this case, the customizer itself. Kimura continues: “I built the R 18 entirely for myself. When I drove the stock R 18, I thought it would suit my build and driving preferences better if I designed it to be a little bit more. “front” thanks to a fairing. I decided to keep the frame, wheels and tires, as well as suspension elements and brakes because I didn’t feel the need to change them after riding the bike. I also wanted to be able to ride for long distances my R 18 feeling and enjoying the legendary boxer engine. It was essential for me to preserve the two characters of the R 18 as I experienced them while riding. Thanks to its powerful engine, on the one hand the bike is wild and has a almost inexhaustible power, while on the other hand it is totally affable, just like a whale, hence the name of the animal in German.

“The Wal” Bmw R 18 – The tank is larger and has a new design, different from the original, the seat hump is longer and rounded, while the fairing is half-shell and houses two asymmetrically arranged headlights. The handlebar has been lowered, the footrest has been moved back. The seat cushion was designed by Kimura and made by the Japanese company Backdrop Leathers. The side covers have been designed in such a way as not to affect the appearance of the original frame. The bronze-colored powder paint was applied only after the components were hammered to give a texture to the surface. Finally, after completing all the bodywork, Kimura decided to keep the classic symbolic shape of the standard exhaust, but by painting it black.

Shinya Kimura: the genius of Japanese custom – Born and raised in a family that ran a small rivet factory in central Tokyo, Shinya Kimura has always been surrounded by the smell of steel and oil and the sound of machinery and metals. Perhaps that is why, after studying entomology, Kimura decided to go back to what seemed most natural to him: tinkering in his laboratory and building objects with different metals. Kimura, the father of the so-called “Zero Style” motorcycle, began his career as a customizer in Japan at Zero Engineering, a company he founded in 1992. He achieved international fame in the 1990s when his Harley was created. Davidson custom “Samurai Chopper”. The latter reflected his distinctive style influenced by wabi-sabi. Seeking new inspiration, Kimura then moved to Azusa, California, where he founded his independent company, Chabott Engineering, in 2006. Today, the sought-after customizer makes only a handful of motorcycles a year, exclusively for customers. towards whom he feels mutual empathy and no pressure.

