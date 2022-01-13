BMW unveils the car that changes color

The German car manufacturer BMW (OTC: BMWYY) presented to the Consumer Electronics Show of Las Vegas a concept car that can change color.

What happened

The concept was showcased on the company’s iX electric SUV, with ‘E Ink’ technology allowing the car to change color thanks to a specially developed body coating.

The technology that covers the bodywork is similar to that used in theKindle E-Reader from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

BMW has shown the technology on its new iX electric SUV, but hasn’t given a timeline as to when it will go into production.

How does it work

Electrophoretic technology allows the exterior of the car to change color from black to white in a dynamic flow.

E Ink Holdings Inc, the company behind this technology, said electronic ink is made up of millions of tiny microcapsules filled with black and white pigments that can be moved up or down using an electric field in a manner that controlled, thus changing the appearance of the surface of the installation.

This type of customization could help improve the efficiency of the vehicle depending on the external climate and temperature: a white exterior on hot days would reflect sunlight and, conversely, a black exterior on cold days would absorb sunlight, thus giving the ability to reduce the amount of energy used by the vehicle to heat and cool the passenger compartment.

Photo courtesy of BMW