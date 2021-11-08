BMW wants to bring Level 3 autonomous driving to the new 7 Series

Next year, BMW should lead to the debut of the new 7 Series, a very important model for the German car manufacturer that will be proposed also in the 100% electric version . There will be several innovations both on the design front and on the technology front. The goal is to create a car that is a benchmark in the category and the highest expression of BMW’s technology.

Among the most important innovations that will be introduced is support for level 3 autonomous driving. To communicate this important detail Frank Weber, Director of Development at BMW. According to claims, this technology will be available from the launch of the new German flagship. It seems, however, that it will not be standard but can be requested for a fee among the options. But what does Level 3 autonomous driving mean? As you can also read in our special from some time ago, in limited and very specific conditions, the car can drive alone with the driver who can stop keeping his hands on the wheel and his eyes on the road. However, you will need to be ready to regain control of the vehicle should the system require it.

The software / hardware combination that will allow the future 7 Series to have this technology derives from that present on the new electric iX. In fact, Weber makes it known that through an optional update, even the battery-powered SUV will, in the future, have Level 3. Apparently, the German carmaker’s goal would be to introduce the technology also on the 5 Series and SUVs. X5 and X7.

Over the next few years, BMW’s premium models will support Level 3 autonomous driving. As has always happened, over time this technology will certainly be made available as an option on the other models as well. BMW, like other automakers, is working on increasingly refined driver assistance systems that will one day, perhaps, allow cars to truly drive on their own. It will therefore be very interesting to discover how this new technology works and its effectiveness.