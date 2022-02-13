Bmw X2 is the sports SUV to buy in February: here is the installment

The compact sports SUV Bmw X2 sDrive18d M Sport X in promotion in February: in a small installment including road tax, RCA, maintenance and roadside assistance

It is the compact SUV of the German brand with a sporty nature and agile and dynamic performance. The SUV of the propeller house features a high-quality interior and a series of innovative technologies. Throughout the month of February, the BMW X2 sDrive18d M Sport X is in promotion with the Why-Buy Evo operating lease and a small installment that includes road tax, RCA, maintenance and roadside assistance.

Bmw X2 promotion – In February, the BMW X2 sDrive18d M Sport X is being promoted for € 400 per month with the Why-Buy Evo operating lease. Advance payment of € 8,530 and a payment of only 36 installments and 45,000 km. The monthly fee includes TPL, road tax, registration and putting on the road, National Vehicle Archives fulfilments, Bmw Service Inclusive ordinary maintenance program at the Bmw Service network, assistance and roadside assistance.

BMW X2 – The BMW X2 model in promotion in February is the X2 sDrive18d M Sport X version. The sporty and daring BMW X2 offers agile and dynamic performance thanks also to the M sports suspension. The car is equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine capable of developing a power of 150 hp and 350 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is combined with front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox. The SUV reaches a peak speed of 207 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.3 seconds. Average fuel consumption, calculated using the Wltp method, is 4.6 liters per 100 kilometers. The aesthetic characterization of the M Sport-X trim is enhanced by the gray plastic protections in the bumpers and wheel arches that accommodate 20-inch wheels.

February 12 – 5:08 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link