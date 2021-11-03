BMW X4 M Competition, the test of the 510 HP super SUV

The acronym “M.”Is a guarantee when it comes to BMW very high performance. Once the exclusive prerogative of coupes and sedans, over time the special badge has also been applied to (almost) all of the Propeller’s SUVs.

Among the latest additions are X3 And X4, which have been the subject of a recent restyling. Did the update cover only the aesthetics and the interior or also the performance and the driving experience? To find out, Motor1.com Deutschland’s testers sat aboard one new X4 M Competition.

Exteriors

The aesthetics of the X4 have changed in detail. The main renewal went through the front with a more elaborately shaped grille and two black moldings on the sides of the bumper that accentuate the bad look of the super SUV.

The design of the rear diffuser is also different (made in CFRP, a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic material), which still integrates the menacing double pair of tailpipes. Unchanged the design of LED headlights, while new styles of alloy wheels and new body colors have been added, including the flamboyant Sao Paolo Yellow and the Marina Bay Blue.

Speaking of rims and “shoes”, the X4 M Competition equips tires from 21 “255/40 in front and 265/40 behind. Gigantic i 395mm brake discs on the front and 370 mm at the rear, with the possibility of choosing the color of the calipers between blue, red or glossy black.

Interior

No compromise in terms of quality. The interior is what is expected of a BMW of this rank with leather upholstery, alcantara And carbon fiber curated and customizable, even drawing on the range Individual.

The X4 restyling novelties have been targeted regarding the new choices for the seats, now available in Merino Sakhir Orange and Black leather, and a infotainment system updated with 12.3 “display. Of course, compared to a “normal” X4, the seats have a specific design to better contain the occupants during sports driving.

The center console has a unique look with a red start button and leather gear knob, while the steering wheel has i red paddles like the controls of a jet.

Guide

The main problem of the pre-restyled version was thetrim. Not because it wasn’t accurate or responsive, on the contrary. The “defect” complained by many journalists and customers was excessive rigidity, a feature certainly useful on the track, but penalizing for road use.

This is why, in designing the restyling of the X4 M Competition, the German engineers have completely revised the calibration of the shock absorbers and a large part of the chassis. The goal was to further improve the sportiness of the model by reducing roll and limiting the “discomfort” during quiet daily home-office journeys.

Have they succeeded? Up to a certain point. As long as you use the driving mode Comfort, the BMW is quite comfortable, but if you choose the Sport or the Sport + the matter changes and the car becomes a bit too rigid again. However, the absorption of holes and small bumps has improved and this is already a good step forward.

Nothing to say, however, about the engine. The engine 3.0 six-cylinder biturbo it is the same as the M3 and M4 Competition and therefore inherits i 510 hp and 650 Nm (+50 Nm compared to the pre-restyled X4 M). The 0-100 km / h sprint is only 3.8 seconds, a territory frequented by few SUVs in the world such as Mercedes GLC AMG 63 S, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Porsche Macan GTS. The top speed is limited to 250 km / h, but with the M Driver’s package they touch the 285 km / h.

The exceptional response is accompanied by the excellent grip of the all-wheel drive M xDrive and an engaging soundtrack that immediately makes those behind the wheel feel the protagonist. Precisely these sensations turn a blind eye to the stiffness of the car.

Curiosity

Technology is certainly not lacking on board the X4 M Competition. This is designed for entertainment, thanks to the Harman Kardon audio system, but also for safety and to make everyday life easier.

The package Driving Assistant Professional includes adaptive cruise control with the Stop & Go function that stops the car and restarts it after a short stop in highway or city traffic jams. In addition, there is the gem ofreverse assistant. The function is activated directly from the infotainment when reversing and allows the car to “remember” the last 50 meters and autonomously travel backwards.

Prices

The list of the X4 M Competition starts from 114,200 euros. Of course, the basic equipment can be enriched with many options to make your model even more unique. Those who prefer a more classic body can opt for the X3 M Competition, available from 110,200 euros.

What are the rivals? In addition to the aforementioned Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and Porsche, the British Jaguar F-Pace SVR with 551 hp and Range Rover Sport SVR with 575 hp can be added.