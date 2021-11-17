BMW X8 M, the 750 Hp high-performance hybrid SUV is coming

Countdown started for the highly anticipated BMW XM. This is the concept of a high-performance hybrid SUV that anticipates the future X8 M. It will be premiered in Los Angeles on November 17 (information is embargoed up to 29 cm), as confirmed by the top management of the propeller house. . Nothing has been leaked regarding the technical and aesthetic characteristics of the new vehicle, even if various rumors give for certain its positioning at the top of the BMW SUV range.

BMW X8 M: what we know

If the hypotheses were confirmed, the X8 M will be the most powerful production vehicle ever produced by the Bavarian house, considering the approximately 750 HP delivered by the plug-in hybrid powertrain housed under the hood. There is no information on the power of the electric unit, nor on the capacity of the battery intended to power it, while the thermal part will be entrusted to the 4.4-liter V8 biturbo. A configuration that could also be proposed on the next generation of the M5 sedan. Even on the stylistic level we remain on the field of the hypotheses, the most credible of which indicate the presence of the double kidney enlarged to separate the split LED optical groups. On the back, the headlights should resume the most recent BMW trend, aimed at a very thin horizontal design. The new BMW SUV winks in particular at the United States market: not surprisingly, after the official presentation in Los Angeles, it will be produced in Spartanburg (South Carolina) starting from 2022.