BMW XM Concept, here is the first teaser of the maxi hybrid SUV

It will be treated anyway still of a concept car , even if very close to the production version.

After much speculation, now comes the certainty. The BMW’s first hybrid SUV developed by the division M it will be called BMW XM . Previously, in fact, some rumors claimed that this model could be called BMW X8 M. Through its social accounts, the German manufacturer has released a first teaser of the car , also specifying what the official name will be. The high-performance SUV will be shown to the public during the Art Basel event which will take place in Miami from 2 to 4 December (the official presentation should take place, instead, on 29 November).

The teaser shared by the German manufacturer allows you to take a first look at the design of the front that BMW has developed for its new model. It affects, in particular, the double kidney that has generous dimensions even if it does not reach those of the BMW M3. A wide debate has opened up among customers and supporters of this brand on the shape and size of this particular German car, and there is no shortage of criticism from the car manufacturer for the choice of offering an extra-sized kidney grille on some models. large.

BMW XM Concept: super performance in an electrified car.

A real statement, in almost 50 years of BMW M. A unique X for the M brand, showing the new front design of the BMWs.

We will see if this solution with horizontal development will please you more. Double kidney which, in this case, seems to have an illuminated outline. In addition, the LED headlights with a very slim design stand out. To understand a little better what this SUV will look like, you can refer to past spy photos. Looking at the shots, it was possible to notice that the SUV will have an arched roofline that will allow to make its look a little more dynamic despite its generous dimensions.

The main curiosity, however, is what we will find under the hood. We already know it will be there a Plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, there are still no precise details. At the moment there is talk of a twin-turbo V8 combined with an electric unit for a total power of 552 kW / 750 hp. There will also be four-wheel drive.

Fortunately, it won’t take long to discover all the secrets of this high-performance hybrid SUV.