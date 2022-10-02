BMW XM Label Red: the special version of the devastating German SUV

From the outset, what we can see as a distinctive feature of this new version is that its color is black and that the gold stripe has changed to a red tone to cover the entire side of the vehicle.

BMW XM Label Red, excess power and elegance.BMW

Although more discreet, but very noticeable, there are more prominent wheel arches, especially in the rear. At the front it is possible to see a particular treatment for the side air intakes, which now look much more open.

However, it is in performance issues where the BMW XM Label Red they give an outstanding jump with respect to their “normal” version, since it will have 748 horsepower with thousand Newton meter maximum torque.

Its combustion engine will contribute 585 horsepower according to the information advanced by BMW Austria, an increase of 96 hp compared to the conventional XMwhile the electric motor remains at 197 horsepoweras happens in the BMW-XM base.

Predictably this version will mount the same 25.7 kilowatt hour battery of the XM, which guarantees a range of up to 88 kilometers in electric mode according to the WLTP homologation cycle.

When will the launch of the BMW XM Label Red be?

According to leaked information, the presentation of the model is scheduled for autumn 2023, which makes sense knowing that the BMW XM will arrive at dealerships in the spring 2023.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

We will still have to wait a few months to know its price.